KNOXVILLE — It will be a challenge for Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks to have a better season than he did in 2021, but Brian Jean-Mary still thinks there’s room for improvement.
The Vols second-year linebackers coach doesn’t want to be content with anything from last season, and he holds his players to the same standard, especially Banks, who is preparing for his fifth season with the program.
Banks played in all 13 of Tennessee’s games last season and led the defense with 128 tackles, a mark that was good for second place among SEC defenders. He averaged 9.85 tackles per game and managed five sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and an interception in the first year of a new system under defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
It was a breakout campaign for a player who has built a reputation as a fast, hard-hitting tackler since arriving on campus in 2018, but Jean-Mary thinks he can do even more.
“I’ll say this, until (Banks) gets a gold jacket, everybody can get better,” Jean-Mary said. “I think with his maturity — which I think he’s grown leaps and bounds since I’ve gotten here — and playing under control, he’s done that in these first three practices. That’s been impressive. Jeremy is not always going to be a vocal leader, but he does lead by example.”
Banks’ abilities to track down a ball carrier showed up early during his sophomore season after he switched over from running back, where he saw limited action as a freshman.
The 2021 season he had was a welcoming highlight for Tennessee’s defense, which struggled to make stops at times, but Jean-Mary citing Banks’ growth and maturity since head coach Josh Heupel’s staff took over nearly two years ago is even more reason for the Vols to be optimistic on that side of the ball.
That change showed up last season, too. While Banks’ worth ethic and approach was hard to question, his tackles were often followed by a 15-yard penalty, either for unnecessary roughness or jawing at opposing players after the play during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
According to Jean-Mary, he’s used that extra energy to motivate Tennessee’s defense instead.
“(Banks) kind of does predict the temperature of the team,” Jean-Mary said. “I think when he comes out and has the right type of energy and juice, the whole team feeds off of that … If he keeps going in that direction, expect for him to have a big year in every aspect as a stack linebacker, a blitzer and a coverage linebacker because he has that kind of ability.”
As many places as Jean-Mary would like to see Banks on the field, he would like to bring down the number of snaps that Banks was forced to play a year ago, which stemmed from losing Juwan Mitchell to a season-ending injury. The coaching staff remedied their depth problem by adding a pair of talented freshmen in Kalib Perry and Elijah Herring in the 2022 signing class.
Both players have impressed the coaches in the first week of fall camp.
“Elijah is as mature of a freshman as you’ll find,” Jean-Mary said. “Sometimes, I forget … you forget this was a kid who left high school early and was able to come through spring. I think his comfort level with what we’re doing on defense and just understanding the tempo of how we play on offense and how it’s going to be on Saturdays has helped him. I look to him to be a contributor this year.”
While Herring was an early enrollee, Perry has been with the team for just two months, but the 6-foot-3, 228-pound newcomer has already made an impact.
He flashed his athleticism during a sequence in practice last week that showed graduate teammate Solon Page III just what kind of player the Vols linebacking corps now has at its disposal.
“(Perry) had a play (Wednesday) that wasn’t the best read … He didn’t do what he was supposed to do, but he saw the play and just went out there and made the play,” Page said. “Everybody on the sideline just went crazy. I think it ended up being like a two or three-yard tackle for a loss. Him just having that speed, it really just shows up on tape.”
With Mitchell back from his injury and participating in fall camp, as well as returners Aaron Beasley and Page to complement the youth that Herring and Perry bring, the Vols should be able to feature a strong rotation this season that will allow Banks to be more fresh when he is on the field.
“We would always like to rotate because it comes down to freshness,” Jean-Mary said. “In this league, you’re playing a quality team and most games are going to come down to the fourth quarter … I thought we got worn down near the end of games. We’re going to try to, obviously, keep guys as fresh as possible.”
