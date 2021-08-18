The Maryville football team has never been in this situation, at least not in coach Derek Hunt’s mind.
When the Rebels square off with Heritage on Friday in the season opener, it will be the second week in a row the two teams have met on the field. Maryville and Heritage faced off last week in the Blount County Jamboree.
“It’s kind of an odd occurrence that we just played this team in the jamboree the previous week,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “I don’t think that we’ve ever done that before, scrimmaged somebody or played somebody in the jamboree, then turned around and played them Week 1, so that’s kind of new.
“But our kids are really excited to get the season started, and it’s just really nice to have football back.”
The jamboree clash, though, wasn’t a true preview of what’s to come. The Rebels played a different quarterback nearly every play, trying to establish a depth chart behind starter Carson Jones, while Heritage split signal-caller reps between sophomore Wesley Deck and junior Nathan Headrick.
The two spent the summer competing for the job, but Hammontree said Wednesday that Deck will start at quarterback for the Mountaineers on Friday.
“The first thing for us, of course, we’re looking at being able to maintain a drive,” Hammontree said. “Here’s where we are: We’re at a point where we’re starting a first-year quarterback that’s actually never really been in the fire before.”
“(Deck’s) a good kid. He works hard, does what we ask him to do, but he’s never been in that situation. He’s courageous, yeah, but still hasn’t had the reps. So we want to get him in a situation where he and our offense, especially our O-line, are just going to work together.”
Hammontree was clear, though, that just because Deck is starting doesn’t mean Headrick won’t get playing time at quarterback.
“We’re not sold yet on anything other than the fact that we know that (Headrick’s) time is equal to Wesley’s time,” Hammontree said. “Just because we start Wesley on Friday night doesn’t mean that Headrick’s not going to come in and play three quarters. Both of these guys have some qualities.”
As for how Maryville will defend Heritage’s offense, Hunt doesn’t think it will make much of a difference which quarterback the Mountaineers have on the field.
“We got to see both of them in the jamboree, so you at least kind of have an idea,” Hunt said. “I think whichever quarterback ends up playing, they’re still going to try to (run) what Heritage wants to run.
“They may run one quarterback a little more than the other, but I think they’re still going to kind of be the same schematically. We’ll just prepare for Heritage and hopefully be able to defend either one.”
Jones’ play will be key for Maryville on Friday if the Rebels want to start the season hot. The senior threw for 2,001 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, and he plays a dual-role as one of Maryville’s experienced veterans and offensive playmakers.
“I think we need to play with confidence,” Hunt said. “I would like to see us come out and be good early. The last thing you want to do is stumble out of the gates. It would be really nice to see us get off to a quick start and to be able to kind of set the tempo early on in the game, Carson complete some balls early.
“I think if we’re able to do that, then the momentum will carry us through, and hopefully we will play well. But Carson, (in) a lot of games, we’re going to go as far as he goes, and most teams will, too. They’re going to go as their quarterback goes.”
Heritage will likely ask a lot of senior Austin O’Conner, who plays receiver on offense and defensive back on defense, on Friday. That Mountaineers defense will be looking to force Maryville’s Jones into turnovers, but that’s a tough ask, as he threw just one interception last season.
Facing powerhouse Maryville in the season opener is a rough draw, but Hammontree isn’t making excuses.
“We know that Maryville is better in depth and better in talent at this point than we are,” Hammontree said. “We know what happens every year when we participate in any sport against a city school. We know the numbers are better. We know lots of times the talent pool is a little bit larger.
“We have a little mantra we’ve been going with pretty much all summer: Don’t take any pity on us. We came here to play, and we’re going to play as hard as we can.”
