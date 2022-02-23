When Maggie Hope joined the Heritage cross country team her junior season, there were barely enough runners to field a team.
A year later, the Mountaineers competed at the state meet in Hendersonville and on Wednesday, Hope signed on to compete at the NCAA Division II level with Carson-Newman University.
For Hope, the decision to ink with the program in nearby Jefferson City came down to the relationship with first year coach Mike Spooner, the family-like atmosphere among the team and faith.
“I visited (Carson-Newman) a few times and I really, really liked the campus,” Hope told The Daily Times. “I also love the community there. I met a lot of people when I was there and I just love the team and really enjoyed being around them. I like the fact that it’s a Christian college as well and I think it’s going to be a great environment for me to continue my education and running career.”
Initially, running cross country in college wasn’t on Hope’s radar. She had only played the sport for two seasons before getting the offer from the Eagles and had already run track for Heritage since her freshman season.
Jumping on board with the Mountaineers cross country program took some convincing from coach Alex Morgan.
“I could see that (Hope) was a little hesitant and she hadn’t fully bought into our program yet but I thought, ‘We’ll see what she can do,’” Morgan said. “I could see that she had potential and along the way, she slowly bought in. Her junior year when she decided to join cross country, I could tell that her passion for running really took off.”
As a distance runner that first season, Hope’s initial time was 27 minutes in the 5K relay, but she had cut that down to 22 minutes in just one year. As a senior, she earned second team All-Region 3-AAA honors and was a key contributor on Heritage’s first state qualifying team in program history, a far cry from where the team had been prior to Hope’s arrival.
A successful senior campaign wasn’t just enough to catch the eye of college coaches, it was also the catalyst for her own confidence to compete on a larger stage like the one Carson-Newman will offer.
“At first, we started out really, really small as a team,” Hope said. “We didn’t have enough girls to even compete, so coming from that and seeing the team just get stronger and go to state (in 2021), it helped me just grow individually and as a team.”
While Hope’s presence on race days fueled the Mountaineers to unprecedented success, her vocal leadership abilities counted for just as much during that state meet run.
Morgan, of course, had a front row seat to her growth over the last couple of years.
“(Hope) has been a very vocal presence on our team,” Morgan said. “There are times where she can be reserved or quiet but when it’s time to step up, she’s really led for us. She’s been one of our captains. I just can’t say enough about her. I think she was a little hesitant about running in college but I told her that you’ve got in you, you’re capable of being consistent and I think she really bought into that this past year and it showed.
“She really helped grow our program over the past year and made it into what it is now. We made state for the first time in school history and she was a big part of that.”
From the moment Morgan approached Hope about running for him, his confidence in her never wavered. She did nothing but prove him right and he knew her potential wasn’t just limited to the prep ranks. He instead pushed her to try for a collegiate scholarship and put what he has seen all along on display for a new coaching staff.
Hope credits him, in part, for what led up to Wednesday’s signing.
“I would not have done anything on my own,” Hope said. “(Morgan) has led me the right way the entire time.”
