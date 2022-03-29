In just one inning Tuesday, the Maryville softball team saw its lead evaporate.
Bearden scored four runs in the fourth inning to cut through Maryville’s four-run advantage and make it an entirely new ballgame, except that now, the momentum was on the Lady Bulldogs’ side.
It wouldn’t matter. The Lady Rebels didn’t let the Lady Bulldogs cross the plate again while producing eight runs across the final two innings of the District 4-4A matchup en route to a 13-4 win at John Sevier.
“For them to come back like that and then not get frazzled and just stick to the plan and be able to work our way back after that is very, very impressive,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “That’s a sign of a team that’s really starting to come together.”
That major fourth inning for Bearden (5-3, 1-2 District 4-4A) was the product of a single and a triple by the Lady Bulldogs and an error by Maryville (3-5, 1-2). It marked the first runs of the day for Bearden, and Michalski responded with a pitching change, swapping starter Isabel Allen for Bekah Duck.
“I think it was time,” Michalski said. “We were coming back through the third time through the lineup, so they were going to see Isabel for a third time. It just felt like not giving those hitters an opportunity to see her for a third time was really important, just get somebody different in there.”
“I thought (Bearden) had a lot of momentum after that (four-run) inning, and some things didn’t go our way in that inning. It wasn’t like they went home run, double, double, home run. There were some plays that didn’t go our way.”
That inning, though, was a blip on an impressive outing for the Lady Rebels, who got on the board early when Emma Blankenship stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first inning and smacked a single, scoring Kristy McCord and Haiden Ogle.
“(Blankenship) is a leader,” Michalski said. “It’s great to see her successful too because she gets everybody fired up. It was a heck of an at-bat. It was right back through the middle of the field. That’s what you teach. It was great.”
“I’ve always been coached, ‘Don’t leave runners on,’” Blankenship added. “You can’t leave runners on bag, so a big thing, whether it’s two outs, one out, no outs, if there’s runners on, I’m trying to get a solid hit (to) get on or, even better, get those (runners) in.”
Blankenship batted in another run in the bottom of the third, scoring Ali Richards on a double, before Allie Hemphill brought her home with her own double to carve out a 4-0 Maryville advantage.
Following Bearden’s four-run side, McCord batted in Mara Johnson on a single in the bottom of the same inning, then Richards scored on a passed ball the next inning.
The moment that finally doomed the Lady Bulldogs, though, was Maryville’s seven-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Blankenship notched an RBI single, she and Hemphill ran home on a Bearden error and Kennedy Oliver hit a triple to score two runs, but it was Ryleigh Maples’ two-run homer to cap off the big inning that truly showed how far the Lady Rebels had come from that fourth-inning outlier.
“We really strung a lot of bats together, a lot of hits together,” Blankenship said.
Hemphill even earned the final out, catching a ball that left the bat screaming, to seal the deal for a Maryville team that knows every district win is vital and can’t be taken for granted, even in a young campaign.
“Early in the season, these wins are great, but we also have to remember we play (Bearden) again,” Blankenship said. “So we have to come back just as strong as we did today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.