Just 24 hours after leaving Jack Renfro Stadium in celebration, the thrills of Heritage’s first win in nearly two years were forgotten.
Joe Osovet wanted it that way.
“I’m happy for our kids. They’ve worked our tails off since we got here and done everything. (The win over Cocke County) is just another stepping stone to take this program where we want to eventually get to,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “It was 24 hours to enjoy it, and then we flush that game and we’re in here on Sunday and doing the work-ups for William Blount and doing the game plan for William Blount and going about our business that way.
“It’s always going to be about a 24-hour window, either to enjoy the win or learn from the loss and move on to the next opponent. If you treat it any different than that, you lose the momentum, you lose the tenacity, you lose the edge.”
Heritage (1-2) hopes to turn that edge into a win against William Blount (0-3) on Friday in the 44th Battle of the Bell. The Mountaineers haven’t picked up a win in the rivalry since 2017, but after breaking another bad streak last week, they are sticking with their process and looking to change fortune again.
“(The rivalry) has obviously gone on here for a while,” Osovet said. “To be honest, we’re treating this like another game. Any time you have a rivalry game, it’s more for the fanbase and for the community, but I think if you let it get too involved into your everyday football activity, it gets you out of your rhythm.
“You’ve got to treat it like another game. You’ve got to eliminate the outside noise, because at the end of the day, there’s only 22 people that are playing this game on both sides of the football. Let them enjoy it. Let the spectators, the community enjoy it, but for us, we’re treating this thing like another football game.”
Heritage will take its high-powered offense into the latest chapter of the rivalry; running Osovet’s patented “Bolt” attack, junior quarterback Wesley Deck accounted for five touchdowns in last week’s win over Cocke County and has thrown for eight scores across the past two games.
Its defense has shown improvement, too, forcing a second-half shutout against the Fighting Cocks after allowing 21 points in the first two quarters.
Against William Blount, the Mountaineers’ play at the line of scrimmage will be paramount, both in creating havoc defensively and with the offensive line making the right checks against a crafty Govs’ rush.
Shutting down a William Blount rushing attack featuring hard runs by senior TJ Pierce and scrambles by junior quarterback Brett Cortez will also be key.
“I know they’ve jumped around scheme-wise, so we’ll be prepared for everything they can throw at us,” Osovet said. “I know they were a Wing-T team early on, then they kind of get to some more spread principles on offense. Defensively, they’re an even front, a Mint front, jumping around, so they’ll try to confuse you with their fronts, which we have to do a good job of being able to execute our game plan.”
Once the dust settles Friday, the Mountaineers hope to have another historic win to push out of their minds 24 hours later.
“There’s always going to be things we can get better at and there’s always going to be things that we think that we can execute at a higher proficiency level, so that’s what it’s always going to be about,” Osovet said. “I’ve coached football a long time, never let the highs get too high and never let the lows get too low. Stay that even keel and you’ll be alright.”
