KNOXVILLE — Ashley Rogers pulled off her mask and pumped her fist towards the dirt at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The senior right-handed pitcher was barely out of the circle before Tennessee’s dugout came out to greet her just seconds after tossing her 23rd pitch against Mississippi State batter Madisyn Kennedy and striking her out to end the top of the fifth inning of the No. 13 Lady Vols’ 10-1 series-clinching win Sunday.
For Rogers, her exhilarated expression following what was her fourth strike out of the game also might as well have been the release of a month’s worth of pent-up energy.
Rogers, Tennessee’s unquestioned pitching ace heading into the 2022 season, had already seen limited action before injuries sidelined her for 11 of 12 games, her only appearance lasting a little over an inning against Virginia on March 4.
She made her SEC debut in dominating fashion in the Lady Vols’ upset win over then-No. 6 Florida in Gainesville on March 26, throwing five strikeouts and holding the Gators scoreless, setting the tone for her team to take the series. Rogers followed it up with a Friday start against the Bulldogs, going four innings and allowing just two hits while dealing six strikeouts.
“I just wanted to go out there and compete one pitch at a time without having to worry about other things around me, will the pain come back?,” Rogers said. “I just went out there remembered why I go out there and pitch, for the love of the game and competing with my sisters to my left and my right.”
Rogers could hardly stand sitting idle, watching the first half of her senior season pass by. Her competitive persona, which helped her earn Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Tennessee while at Meigs County High School twice, made the wait especially hard.
“I’m such a competitor, too,” Rogers said. “I would pitch every game if I could. ... It’s tough to sit on the sidelines and just watch. You want to be out there and you want to be competing for your team, but they did an awesome job without me.”
Understandably, her teammates and coaches love having her out there, too.
Rogers has battled injuries throughout her college career, missing the COVID-shortened 2020 season due to lingering back pain just one year after making All-SEC First Team as a freshman in 2019.
As a junior in 2021, made 35 appearances with 31 starts, compiling a 26-10 record while throwing 25 complete games and eight shutouts. Positivity abounded heading into the 2022 season with several preseason second-team All-America honors.
“It’s been pretty frustrating for (Rogers),” Weekly said. “Every year, she’s worked really hard to stay healthy and sometimes that’s just the way it is, but it’s very awesome for our team to have an arm like hers back. All-American, All-SEC performer and it just really bolsters what we’re able to do.”
Despite not having its ace pitcher at its disposal for much of the first two months of the season, Tennessee was able to find success pitching as Texas Tech graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson made the best of the situation.
Edmoundson went 9-3 in the 11-game stretch that Rogers sat out and her win total of 14 currently ranks third among SEC pitchers.
Having both available again in the rotation could not have come at a better time with just over a month left in the regular season.
“It could end up being this weird blessing in disguise I guess, because Erin was put into a position to really carry the load and she’s done that remarkably well.” Weekly said. “Now, if we can get the two of them going hand-and-hand ... I really like the way this (pitching staff) can shake up as we head down the stretch.”
The time off also allowed Rogers to bond with Edmoundson, who she leaned heavily on while having to miss playing time. While they’ve both helped each other on the field, it’s their friendship off of it that really helped Rogers get through a tough time.
“(Edmoundson) is an experienced player as well,” Rogers said. “We love each other and we feed off of each other. ... We’re so different, too, in just our style in the circle and I think that has really been beneficial. She’s helped me along the way with all the stresses and frustrations of the injuries. She’s been there by my side every single step of the way. I could not be more thankful for our friendship and just her being here. I’m so glad she chose to come here.”
Having started in a game in back-to-back conference series’ the last two weekends, the plan is to continue to ease Rogers back into it before throwing her for a full game. She has proven that is necessary given her eagerness to play, but she may be getting closer to full strength at a time the Lady Vols will need her to be as they try and win their first SEC regular-season title since 2007.
“I’m the type that will pitch too much if you allow me to,” Rogers said. “(The coaching staff) has definitely had to hold the reins back on me for sure. They’ve done a great job, the whole staff, the medical staff, the personnel. They’ve just been super awesome throughout this whole process. I’m feeling good.”
