Faith Cooper’s work ethic wasn’t just molded on the basketball court.
The William Blount basketball player also works at Culver’s as a shift leader, and she’s relied on there the same as she is on the court. It’s led to a lot of long days, but it’s been well worth it for Cooper.
“I take pride in my work ethic because I love working hard,” Cooper told The Daily Times. “It’s just a love for me. It’s just such enjoyment.”
Cooper now has another place to show that work ethic, as she signed with the Johnson University women’s basketball program on Thursday in Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“Whenever I went to Johnson’s campus, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the campus is beautiful,’” Cooper said. “The people there, they smiled and they were so welcoming. Whenever I met Coach (Caylee Braziel), I was like, ‘This woman could be like a second mom to me.’ The girls there are absolutely amazing and it’s just an amazing environment to be in. I was like, ‘I want to continue here.’”
Cooper played a key role for the Lady Govs, always counted on to perform selflessly, whether it was taking charges or leading her teammates by example. While onlookers may not have noticed, William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg certainly did.
“She does a lot of stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet,” Kallenberg said. “Some of the stuff she brings to the table gets overlooked by a lot, but it’s irreplaceable to the success that we had this year as a team. You knew night in and night out effort-wise what you were going to get from her. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. So just the intangibles she brought to us, a lot of the other kids on the team weren’t willing to do. She embraced that role and embraced it well.”
“She’s not going to shy away from working hard and I think her best basketball is still in front of her,” he added.
Upon arrival, King coach Ryan Booher brought up the Tornado’s frequent mission trips, unprompted, while showing Love around the facilities and discussing the program.
It turned out to be exactly what set Love’s sights on King University for her collegiate future, one that she cemented Thursday by signing with the Tornado.
“That’s just a God thing, I think,” Love said.
Love was part of the first freshman class under William Blount coach Kendra Swafford, growing into a leadership role by her senior season. Love also made her presence known on the court, leading the Lady Governors in kills per set (2.4) and digs per set (2.7) while posting a .147 hitting percentage that ranked second on the team.
“Being a leader on this team has helped me learn how to grow as a teammate and as a person, too, because I’ve had a lot of things to go through,” Love said. “Being a captain is something that was kind of hard for me. I had to learn how to not just get mad at my teammates but how to talk to them and teach them and be a good role model for everyone.”
Nyitrai sat down with Swafford and expressed her desire to play collegiate volleyball. After touring Tennessee Wesleyan’s campus, Nyitrai knew where she would attend college, she just needed to figure out if volleyball would be a part of the experience.
“That’s where I wanted to go no matter what,” Nyitrai said. “We just tried hard and kept working with the coaches. One of the assistant coaches finally reached out to me and started talking to me. I went to some of their practices and started to think it might actually work.”
Nyitrai made it a reality Thursday by signing with the Bulldogs.
“It’s a beautiful campus,” Nyitrai said. “I love small schools, so for me, it was the smaller the better. When we were walking through during the tour, everyone was walking through saying hi to each other because everyone knew everyone. It is kind of like a family, and I’ve talked to other people here who went to Tennessee Wesleyan who said it was fantastic for them.”
As an eighth grader, Woods tagged along with her father to purchase a bicycle at Bike N’Tri in Maryville. While there, she found out about the shop holding weekly triathlon workouts.
“I just thought it sounded fun,” Woods said. “I started showing up and then I started racing. We had a good time.”
Already a skilled athlete by the time she started at William Blount High School, cross country coach Jordan Conley approached her about joining the team and she made an impact in her very first meet.
“She was my fastest runner that year as a freshman,” Conley said. “I told her to come out and run a few races and see how it goes. She ended up going to region that year and did really well and then she came back her sophomore year. I know she was still doing triathlons on her own time, she trained a lot in the offseason on her own. She’s kind of set that tone for the last few years.”
Woods’ worth ethic not only benefited her own prep career, it spread throughout the team, leading to Conley adding to her role ahead of her senior season.
“This year as a senior, I named her as a girls team captain,” Woods said. “We’ve never really had captains since I’ve been here, but I thought it was appropriate this year. I anointed her because I thought she was the person that would push her teammates.”
According to Conley, Woods performance in cross country was certainly good enough to land her a scholarship offer with an NCAA Division II program, but Milligan’s combination of having a triathlon team and a renowned cycling program that recently had a member win bronze at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, outweighed anything the other schools could offer.
“I love the campus, I love that it’s a Christian college,” Woods said. “As soon as they found out that I do triathlon, they wanted me to come and I wanted to go. (Competing for William Blount) is going to help and prepare me so much.”
Long didn’t know it at the time, but that encounter was life-changing. Three years after picking up the sport, which is still growing in East Tennessee, she signed on to play collegiately at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens.
“I’ve always played a sport like all of my life but my freshmen year I didn’t and I hated that,” Long said. “James Davis, he came to the (William Blount 9th Grade) Academy my freshman year and asked if I had thought about lacrosse and I thought, ‘I’ll try it.’ I loved it. Ever since then it’s been the biggest factor in my life. It’s the thing that keeps me going.”
It wasn’t exactly a smooth transition. In fact, becoming a college lacrosse player was the furthest thing from Long’s mind when she first picked up the sport, but she was determined.
“I was awful (my sophomore year),” Long said. “I told my mom I was going to go to college for (lacrosse) and she said, ‘no, you’re not.’ But I worked hard and I’m here signing.”
That kind of determination wasn’t lost on her coaches, either. According to head coach Sally Joines, Long put in the hours on the practice field and well beyond during her own time apart from the team to do all she could to not only learn the sport, but perfect it.”
“Jozlyn hasn’t missed a beat,” Joines said. “She’s always practicing. She’s practicing when she’s not at practice. She does all that she can to improve her game. Being new to the sport is hard. As a sophomore coming, she really had to pick up the game quickly. It’s what she did outside of practice that got her to where she is today.”
It’s a pastime many young boys can relate to, but for the William Blount senior, it has led to a career.
After standing out for the Govs on both special teams and offense as a wide receiver, Matossian signed on to kick field goals at the college level at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
“Not really (imagined signing to play college football),” Matossian said. “I was in fifth grade and I remember sticking the nose of the ball into the ground and trying to kick it over the backboard. That was the extent of it. I had never put on a pad until sixth grade.”
Matossian had been in limited contact with the previous coaching staff at the Cumberlands, but it was the current staff that pressed him the hardest. It was also the last school he visited in January, but it made the biggest impression.
“I had visited some places but (Cumerlands) was the last place I visited, the last place that offered,” Matossian said. “Hands down, it was the best place. Everything about it just felt right and that’s why I picked it. It’s close to home, it’s a really beautiful campus. It just felt right.”
Matossian starred for William Blount all four seasons he was there and was even named Region 1-6A co-kicker after an impressive senior campaign, but his former head coach, Philip Shadowens will remember him for more than his on-field accomplishments.
“I think first and foremost when you talk about Job, you talk about all of his athletic abilities and all that he’s done from an athletic standpoint,” Shadowens said. “But the leader that he is for other kids, not just athletes, not just players, but he’s truly a good kid, the kind of kid you want your little ones to look up to. I think he’s all of those things. As great of a kicker as he’s been for us, he’s been a great example of what it takes to be a good young man.”
Matossian’s Govs teammates and coaches talked Thursday about the impression he has left on them, but according to him, they did the same in return and that’s why he feels prepared to compete at the NAIA college football stage.
“(Playing for William Blount) was incredible.” Matossian said. “We played in the highest classification in Tennessee, so we played good competition every single week. It was just so fun. Even at practice we had so much fun. The players made it fun, the coaches made it fun. We had such good chemistry. It was a good time.”
“Something that’s (resonated) with me this whole process, all the coaches have told me, ‘Go where you’re wanted,’” Turner said.
He accomplished that mission, as Turned signed with the Georgetown College football program on Thursday.
“That’s where I really felt the most wanted (was) at Georgetown,” Turner said. “I really connected with the coaches and with the players there. Just that’s where I felt like was the spot for me.”
Turner doesn’t just expect to play one position at Georgetown; he plans on coming in as a defensive end and a long snapper. His confidence in being able to vie for multiple positions at Georgetown, and thus be a strong college football player, comes from his time at William Blount, where he played under former coach Phillip Shadowens.
“I think it’s prepared me really well,” Turner said. “I’ve grown up a lot since my freshman year, partly due to the coaches. The coaches have prepared me great just for the college atmosphere and the discipline needed for college.”
“I’m really excited. I’m ecstatic,” he said.
“I love the campus,” Kessler said. “It is so beautiful. Just when I showed up, the coach was ready to talk to me. He had a couple of his players ready to talk to me because they really wanted me to go to school there. Just a friendly environment. They seem amazing.”
Kessler is ready to forge a college athletic career in that “friendly environment,” as she signed Thursday with the UVA Wise women’s golf team.
What prepared her to play college golf was both her time at William Blount and her participation in the First Tee organization, which helps teach golf and strong values to youth, citing the organization “like my golf family” and the people there as “all so amazing and special.”
“I just think that my practices, my coaches always pushing me to be better and everybody supporting me kind of made me ready. Feel ready, anyway, for this opportunity,” Kessler said.
