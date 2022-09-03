KNOXVILLE — Jalin Hyatt stepped on the scale early in the offseason and knew he had to make a change.
As a freshman wide receiver in 2020, Hyatt was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise abysmal Tennessee offense, catching 20 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, but he took a significant step back as a sophomore.
Hyatt knew to compete against SEC defenses, he needed to put on more weight to compliment his skills, so he used the offense to get bigger, going from 165 pounds as an incoming freshman from Irmo, South Carolina in the Vols’ 2020 signing class to 185-pounds by Tennessee’s season opener last Thursday.
“I think everything started changing once I saw the weight on the scale go up,” Hyatt said. “You know, for me, that was the biggest thing. I had to gain weight just to be in the SEC. This is a physical conference and not only that, we had great players here before-Velus Jones, JaVonta Payton, just as far as those guys, they had the weight. Last year, I was a reserve the whole time, you know and I knew when the offseason comes, I knew what I had to do to prepare for the next season and we just got to keep going.”
If Hyatt wants to be a key piece in the Vols offense in his junior campaign like Payton and Jones were a year ago, he got off to a good start against Ball State, catching a pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker and making a defender miss before diving into the end zone for 23-yard touchdown that kickstarted a 59-10 rout at Neyland Stadium.
Hyatt was targeted four times and caught two passes against the Cardinals. While those stats don’t exactly jump out of the postgame statbook, Tennessee’s offense, which has rightfully garnered plenty of offseason hype, flexed its versatility.
Hyatt was one of 12 targets of Hooker and backup quarterback Joe Milton that hauled in at least one pass Thursday. Tillman led the way with six catches for 68 yards and Southern Cal transfer Bru McCoy grabbed a few impressive catches in his highly anticipated debut. Hyatt was one of three receivers to score (Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill were the others).
“The (receivers) have proven that they earned the right to have more opportunities than they did a year ago,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “Last year on week one, we were still finding out a lot about our football team. We are this year, too, but there is a lot known. A year into it, there are more guys that understand offensively what we were doing and the why behind it. They are understanding how to execute and operate efficiently. There is a lot that goes into tempo that we run with. We have young guys that came in midyear that we have proven and earned the right.
“We are a deeper football team than we were a year ago. There are going to be a lot of things we need to correct, going back and watching the football game.”
“It was wonderful (throwing the ball to multiple receivers),” Hooker added. “That’s my thing. I love to spread the ball around and get into the playmakers’ hands. Tonight, I got a chance to do that and they all made plays.”
Having multiple downfield threats may hinder Hyatt’s stats from skyrocketing, but he prefers it that way. He just wants to be a part of another successful receiving group and he certainly has a chance to contribute heavily to that.
“Just being with my teammates as far as receivers wise, you know we worked this whole offseason, the summer just to go out there and compete with my brothers,” Hyatt said. “It’s just a blessing. It really is. So, I had fun out there (against Ball State), you know all these guys had fun. It’s good to start the season off like this. Just got to keep going.”
