Maryville College head coach Darrin Travillian’s perspective on the 2022-23 women’s basketball season did a complete 180 one fateful August day.
Jordan Heifner – the Scots’ MVP a year ago and a USA South All-Western Division player – left the program for Johnson University, following her father, Richard Heifner, who took on a role as an assistant coach.
Heifner’s departure did more than create a sizable scoring hole in Maryville’s program, though it certainly did that, as she was the Scots’ top producer with 15.4 points per game. It left the Scots searching for their identity after graduating three fifth-year seniors and welcoming an unprecedented nine freshmen to the team.
As the Scots’ season-opener against Bridgewater in the Ferrum Classic on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Virginia draws nearer, Travillian and his team cannot afford to take time to mourn all their departures. None of their opponents will. It’s all business as they use the opportunity to forge a new identity.
“You can lament the points and the experience if you want, but there’s no time for that, and nobody on your schedule is going to care,” Travillian told The Daily Times. “No one is going to be sympathetic that we graduated three seniors last year who were all fifth-year seniors. No one cares they graduated either on the outside. There’s just no time for that.”
Travillian has had around 20 official practices in the preseason to familiarize his brand-new roster with the schemes he wants to run. And it’s a tough task — the Scots return only 33% of their scoring from last year. As the final week of practices wraps up, Travillian has seen notable improvement, and one thing that has never changed is their goals for the year.
The Scots’ eyes are still set on winning their conference. To do so would be extra sweet, as this season is the inaugural year of the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS).
No player will be as important to that goal as senior guard Courtney Carruthers. The hometown product has started for the Scots since she was a freshman, and after averaging 15.1 points in over 34 minutes a game last year, she is far and away the most experienced player on the roster.
A new challenge for Carruthers this year will be embracing her role as the veteran leader, more than a scoring complement to Heifner, but it’s one she’s up for. She sets the tone with her play on the court, leaving everything out there for her younger teammates to imitate.
“For me as a leader, I’m not like a ra-ra player,” Carruthers said. “I don’t use my voice to lead. I do some, but more so when I play, I try and play how I want them to play. That’s how I set the example. With Jordan leaving, I think it puts more pressure on me to keep that positive attitude and play as hard as I possibly can, so that they watch me and they want to play the same way.”
The other lock in Maryville’s backcourt is its only other senior, Anna Kate Bechman. She appeared in 15 games last season but averaged less than 10 minutes of playing time in her first season with MC.
Outside of Carruthers and Bechman, the picture for Travillian looks less clear, but that’s not a negative to him. He is counting on using different lineups in both of their games this weekend in Virginia.
After playing the host school Ferrum on Sunday, the Scots will have nine days before traveling to Kentucky for a contest against Centre – more than enough time for Travillian to look over the data and make the difficult decisions.
Among the new freshmen are Ella Haney, a 2022 All-District player from Murfreesboro who moved from wing to point guard over the offseason to raving reviews from her head coach, and Courtney Farr, a sharp-shooting guard from Polk County who could have an immediate impact.
As far as returning sophomores, forwards Hailey Cronk and Emma Huskey both lost half their seasons to injury or illness last year, while Madison Williams, a transfer from Tennessee Wesleyan, only saw action in the second half of the campaign when she was cleared to play. All three can contribute significantly in a frontcourt completely up for grabs.
Maryville’s returners have gone to great lengths to make the atmosphere positive and welcoming for the newcomers. Bechman especially — someone a year removed from the shock the nine freshmen will experience in college basketball — knows the importance of something as simple as a friendly environment.
Carruthers has taken charge in creating the vibe where the Scots cannot wait to get inside Cooper Athletic Center for practice each and every day.
“When you come in as a freshman, it’s hard. There’s a lot of pressure,” Carruthers said. “I don’t think they knew how much we were going to have to rely on them this season. But so far, they’ve stepped up and had good attitudes. I think as long as we’re positive and keep it real with them, they’re going to take it well.”
In the meantime, Travillian is measuring success in a different way. The Scots, of course, still try their hardest to win each and every time they take the court, but with so many newcomers, Travillian’s main focus is on establishing a new culture. They want to win, but they want to do it the right way, and in a fashion that will be sustainable for the long term success of the program.
The holes in their lineup and the final scores will take care of themselves if his players can forge their identity together.
“The three things that we’re looking for everyday from our team, is that we want them to be incredibly competitive, we want them to be very coachable, and we want them to be great teammates,” Travillian said. “If we’re checking those three boxes — okay, then we’re good. The other things we’ll figure out. We’ll figure out who’s excelling in one of those areas, or if somebody’s doing all three, great. That’s where we are right now.
“That’s a culture piece, but it’s also a strategy piece. It’s who’s able to do the things we want to do if we’re checking those three criteria. If we’re doing those things, I think the scoreboard is going to take care of itself. I hope sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, that’s the way it goes. You’ve got to play games to figure out who you are.”
