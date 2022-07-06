In just two days last summer, Prodigy’s hopes evaporated.
The team allowed 14 home runs and was blown out by Dan Smith, 24-2, in its first game of the Smoky Mountain Classic before being eliminated by WM Roofing, 17-2, the next day.
“Last year was pretty quick,” Prodigy’s Mason Cantrell told The Daily Times.
Cantrell, who mainly works behind the scenes with the team while also playing when needed, recalls Dan Smith coming in as one of the nation’s top teams and proving it. He remembers WM Roofing as a “bunch of young guys, just straight fundamentals” who played strong defense and hit the ball wherever they wanted.
Those two clubs spelt disaster for Cantrell’s group, forcing them to the bleachers instead of the field for the rest of the weekend. This year, though, the hope is to have more to remember about his own team and less about the accomplishments of others.
Prodigy/United Services/Realty Executives/M Squared Custom Homes, one of three Maryville-based teams competing in this summer’s Smoky Mountain Classic, may create memories this year through defense and scrappiness.
“I would say we’re more known for our defense,” Cantrell said. “We’re normally one of the smaller teams around in terms of size and physique, but we’ve got a lot of heart and we play for each other.”
Another factor Prodigy has going for it is team chemistry. That’s expected for a team that, since it was formed in 2018, has retained its core.
“We’ve kind of kept the same bunch of guys together through the years for the most part,” Cantrell said. “I guess the rest is history from there.”
“Outside of softball, we’re still hanging around,” he added. “Even in the offseason, we’ll watch UT football games together. A lot of our team (members), they’ve been in each other’s weddings as groomsmen. So we’re very tight knit, very close.”
In previous years, local teams would be asked to play in the Classic through merit, Cantrell said, but after a strong performance in a relatively new spring tournament used for qualifying, Prodigy is especially confident.
“With that new tournament, you really come in here feeling like you’ve earned your spot,” Cantrell said.
“You’re still thankful to be there, but you feel like you’ve earned your spot and you’re ready to show the locals what you’re made of.”
Prodigy will have its chance to show that and more during its opening game Friday, when it faces off with AKS/Terrys out of North Carolina at 11 a.m.
The goal for Prodigy when it takes Field No. 4 at Sandy Springs Park: Keep its hopes alive longer than last year.
“We’re hoping to come out there,” Cantrell said, “and just show everybody what we can do.”
