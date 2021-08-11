Nick Etherton hasn’t let the disappointment fester.
After William Blount’s star golfer missed qualifying for the state tournament by just two strokes in the Region 2 Large Class tournament last season, he opted for resiliency over stagnancy.
“For a little bit, it did (weigh on my mind),” Etherton told The Daily Times. “But at some point, you just have to let it go and move on, and just practice and play the best you can, and see what happens. That’s just what I tried to do.”
Etherton, a senior, has carved a name for himself as one of Blount County’s best prep golfers, but he’s not shy about pointing out his shortcomings; of them, he said, are his performances in the postseason.
In 2019, Etherton also narrowly missed out on advancing to the state tournament. Suffering through the stomach flu, he played sick during the Region 2 tournament and didn’t qualify for state.
“I haven’t played well the last two years in regionals,” Etherton said. “So I definitely want to make it to state this year and just try to maybe win it, but just definitely make it this year.”
This season, Etherton looks to right those wrongs.
Etherton’s accomplishments far outweigh his shortcomings, though. Had he qualified either of the past two years, it would have been his second state tournament appearance; he qualified as a freshman in 2018 and finished in 10th place.
During William Blount’s match against Heritage, Maryville and Career Magnet Academy on Tuesday at Green Meadow Country Club, he shot a 1-under 35, one stroke below par and only behind Maryville’s Lukas Rhoades (32).
Even before his time at William Blount, Etherton was experienced in competing for state titles. He won the state middle school championship in eighth grade.
Making the state tournament, especially as a freshman, almost automatically leads to a leadership role on any team. But guiding his peers is another area in which Etherton wants to make strides.
As a senior, he is working harder to personally lead his teammates, rather than simply expecting them to take notes.
“I’ve always thought, ‘Just go take care of what you can take care of, and they will see what they need to do and follow,’” Etherton said. “But I’ve tried to push them a little more this year … They all work hard. They’ve played well. But I try to help them as much as I can.”
Etherton is committed to play golf at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He chose the Mocs because he likes the program’s coach, facilities and home course, and he already has friends there.
“It just felt like the perfect fit for me,” Etherton said.
And Etherton himself isn’t the only one who sees not only his promise, but also areas in which he could improve.
“The future’s bright for him,” William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw said. “He’s still got a lot of work to do. I don’t think he’s playing his best right now, but … it’s still really good. He’s got a lot of potential. He’s just got to keep working at it.”
Bradshaw should know. He’s been William Blount’s golf coach for four years, so he’s witnessed firsthand Etherton’s journey to becoming a Blount County standout and college commit.
“He knows he’s got a lot of work to do between now and next fall,” Bradshaw said. “He’s got a year from about right now to get ready.”
Etherton plans on spending that year soaking in the moments while chasing that elusive state tournament spot.
“Just trying to enjoy it one last time (as a senior),” Etherton said. “Just play as well as I can and see what happens, and just enjoy it. College is a different world golf-wise, so I’m just trying to enjoy it and relax and have fun.”
