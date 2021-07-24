The Alcoa football team was almost out of luck.
In the search for a 2021 season opener, the Tornadoes tried to nail down a contract with multiple teams, even some out-of-state programs, but none of those efforts were fruitful. That is, until Rhea County came along.
Alcoa will open its upcoming season Aug. 20 at home against Rhea County, the school announced recently. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., same as all games on the Tornadoes’ schedule.
“We’re really excited about having a game because it looked like for months and months that we might not have an opening game,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “We called just about every school in East Tennessee, and even different parts of the state, and we just could not get anybody to play us.
“We were almost reserved to playing nine (games). We had gone to every state around us pretty close to try to find a game. So we were discouraged there for a while, and this thing with Rhea County popped up as a possibility, and we made it work.”
A team from Charlotte, North Carolina, originally committed to play the Tornadoes in the season opener, Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens said. They were in the final stages of signing a contract when that team was informed it wasn’t allowed to travel out of the state.
Alcoa then communicated with a team in Clarksville, Ohio, about a potential matchup and with several Kentucky teams regarding a neutral site. Those plans also fell through.
Meanwhile, Rhea County opted against playing in a kickoff classic in Kentucky because of the state’s decision to give athletes an extra year of eligibility, Stephens said.
“I think Rhea County felt like they weren’t ready to put their kids in that situation, playing fifth-year seniors,” Stephens said.
Alcoa and Rhea County worked together and signed a contract for week-one games two years in a row. The Tornadoes will host this season’s matchup, while the Golden Eagles will host in 2022.
“We were kind of in a position (where) it didn’t matter what they wanted,” Stephens said. “We just wanted a 10th game. It kind of made our home and away games a little uneven, but at this point, we just wanted 10 games for our kids.”
Alcoa, looking to win a state record-tying seventh straight state title, will face a Rhea County squad that went 10-2 last season. The Golden Eagles lost to Oak Ridge in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“They’ve got a great football program,” Rankin said. “They have one of the biggest fan bases in the state of Tennessee. They will fill our side of the stadium. It will be a great opener for our kids. And we may have bit off a little more than we can chew, but it will certainly help us get ready for the playoffs, we hope.
“We don’t schedule to try to be undefeated. We schedule to try to make sure we can get teams that will push us and test us, and try to get us ready for those last five games. They will certainly do that no matter what. They will make you a better football team that night, win or lose.”
Rankin said his main objective was just getting 10 games for his team this season.
“Scheduling is a frustrating thing at Alcoa,” Rankin said. “And there’s some reasons for it, and I understand some of them, but some of them I don’t.”
