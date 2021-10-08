KNOXVILLE — During his Monday press conference, two days after Tennessee posted 677 yards of total offense, head coach Josh Heupel made a statement about the way his defense performed against the Tigers.
While the Vols’ 62-point performance that produced the most rushing yards (458) in a game since 1951 was the talk of the SEC last week, Tennessee’s defense was stellar in the victory, limiting Missouri to just 74 yards rushing and forcing two turnovers.
“People pay attention to the offense,” Heupel said Monday. “But the defense played an outstanding game, too.”
Tennessee’s ability to score points comes as little surprise, especially considering Heupel’s resume, but the defense has been better than many expected.
While the unit gave up 180-plus yards on the ground in a loss to Florida two weeks ago, the Vols’ run defense has been a bright spot in every other game, allowing opponents to gain just over 100 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Auburn and Mississippi State.
According to Heupel, a lot of that success has to do with first-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
“The defensive staff has done a phenomenal job, starting with Coach Banks,” Heupel said. “His ability to get buy-in and trust from his players is where everything starts in the whole process. His ability to to be multiple with what we’re doing on all three levels of defense, from the front, to alignments in the second level, to coverages on the third level.
“Being able to intercorporate and teach it in a way where kids understand it and can reason it out, things change with the pictures you’re seeing on the offensive side of the football.”
Banks wasn’t aware of the statistical success his run defense has earned through five games. He really hasn’t had time to notice with game planning every week.
“I don’t know (why the run defense has been so successful),” Banks said. “I didn’t even know the statistics to be honest with you. We try to live game by game, quarter by quarter. At the end of the day, we feel like we are trying to play to our players’ strength, whatever it is.
“Obviously as we identify the strengths and weaknesses of each opponent, we try to put a defense or a plan together that gives us an advantage.”
This week the game planning is for South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC), whose run game sits among the bottom half of the league at No. 11 with less than four yards a carry and an average of 121 yards per game.
It has forced the Gamecocks, under first-year head coach and former Tennessee graduate assistant coach Shane Beamer, to turn to their passing game.
“(South Carolina does) a really good job,” Banks said. “They’ve got multiple backs who do a really good job within their scheme. I think, obviously, getting their quarterback back has kind of solidified what they want to do in terms of their passing game. They have some wideouts who can really tear the top off the coverage.
“They’ve made big plays against everyone they’ve played, down the field.”
South Carolina is led by sophomore quarterback Luke Doty, who returned to the lineup for the Georgia game after missing the first two games of the season with a foot injury.
In his three appearances, Doty is 50-of-85 passing for 566 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but he’ll be catching a UT secondary that has seemingly hit its stride in recent weeks, coming up with four interceptions and a forced fumble in the Vols’ last three games.
“I think at the end of the day, the style of play in which we want to play on offense, defense or special teams is just universal,” Banks said. “We want to be aggressive in everything we do. Aggressive doesn’t necessarily mean you’re blitzing every snap, it’s just how you go about your business ... we want to be the aggressor. That’s just what it is.
“I think you can see that on offense, defense and our special teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.