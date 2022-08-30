Prior to his Alcoa volleyball team’s District 5-2A match against Sequoyah on Tuesday, Sam Thomas posed a question.
“I asked them, ‘Does it bother you to lose?’” Thomas told The Daily Times.
Ainsley Pfeiffer provided an answer.
The senior was a consistent force against the Lady Chiefs, recording a team high nine kills as the Lady Tornadoes picked up a much needed 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 win at Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
Pfeiffer is one of several players on Alcoa’s roster that is playing varsity volleyball for the first time, but she’s making the most of the opportunity and the Lady Tornadoes are benefitting.
“(Pfieffer) hasn’t played since middle school,” Thomas said. “She was frustrated tonight. We’ve been in a lot of matches this year, we just haven’t won a lot. She doesn’t like losing. It absolutely bothers her and she was pretty ticked. She had a strong mentality on the front line. She has made leaps and bounds progression since she started with us in the offseason and is just continuing to get better. She’s one that we depend on.
“Mentally, she’s aggressive. She wants to get better every time she steps on the floor.”
Alcoa (4-10, 1-0 District 5-2A) jumped out to quick starts in all three sets, leading 11-2 in the first, 12-4 in the second and 4-1 in the third before Sequoyah (2-5, 0-1) could find an answer.
Coming off back-to-back losses to Campbell County and Lakeway Christian at a tri-match at Heritage on Monday, Thomas emphasized a fast start against the Lady Chiefs.
“We wanted to be aggressive in our serves,” Thomas said. “Lily (Long) is one of our best servers and she can really get us going, she serves it really well. That was a big deal for us. The problem was, we would build those leads and then we’d get sloppy and (Sequoyah) would trim it down to two or three. We’ve got to learn to finish and we’ve got to learn to maintain so that when you get those leads you maintain it, you build on it and then you finish teams.”
The inability to put teams away has been an issue for the Lady Tornadoes throughout the first half of the season, but they did manage to hold off the Lady Chiefs despite late pushes.
In the first set, Alcoa’s 9-point lead dwindled to four following a 5-0 Sequoyah run, helped along by a few Lady Tornadoes’ errors. Pfieffer answered with a kill while Long and Jaylyn Halliburton added two more to spark Alcoa down the stretch.
The next two sets featured much of the same with the Lady Tornadoes withstanding Sequoyah runs to finish them out. The Lady Chiefs took their first lead in the third set, but it was brief. Pfieffer used a kill to tie it up at 7-7, then Long, who tallied two kills and six aces and finished with a 0.667 hitting percentage, scored an ace to put Alcoa back in front for good.
It wasn’t the Lady Tornadoes’ best volleyball, and Thomas knows similar overall performances won’t yield positive results against some of the teams remaining on their schedule, but it was a match that Alcoa needed to win.
“We needed to win because this was a district match,” Thomas said. “We needed to get that victory, for sure but it was not clean and we were sloppy in our serve-receive. We didn’t execute offensively. I told them, ‘we’ll take the win, but tomorrow in practice we’ve got to get better.’ There’s lots for us to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.