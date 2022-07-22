Maryville College coach Ben Fox announced the addition of Albert Long-Hill to the coaching staff as the program's new defensive line coach Thursday.
"Albert represents everything we want in our football program," Fox said in a college release. "He came highly recommended after some very successful seasons at the high school ranks around Knoxville, and the players in our program who knew him were very excited.
"He will be an excellent recruiter, and his passion for developing young men into their best self is exciting."
Long-Hill serves as an assistant for The King's Academy last fall. The Lions went 8-4, including a 55-36 victory over Franklin Grace that marked the second postseason victory in program history.
The Knoxville native began his coaching career at his alma mater, Austin-East, where he coached for three seasons before another three-year stint at Knoxville Central High School. He also spent three seasons at Karns High School.
"I want to start by thanking God for his guidance and his love," Long-Hill said. "I want to give a special thanks to (Maryville College athletics director) Sara Quatrocky, Ben Fox and (recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach) David Martin. It is an honor to have my first collegiate coaching position and an honor to be part of this team and staff."
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @Troy_Provost for more from sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.