Competition for the quarterback role on Alcoa’s football team just got more intense with a new addition to the mix.
The Tornadoes recently welcomed a 6-foot-2, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback from California, Safdar McCrary.
A junior, McCrary will compete against Knoxville Catholic transfer Caden Buckles and sophomore Zach Lunsford for the starting spot.
“We have a really strong quarterback group right now, so it will be great competition for those guys,” Alcoa offensive coordinator/quarterback coach David Sweetland said. “Competition makes everyone better, and we expect him to make our quarterback group better.”
Alcoa’s starting quarterback position opened up when Sam Vaulton — a 6-3 senior — left the program and enrolled in a school in California.
Vaulton completed 84 of 125 passes for 1,435 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.
Sweetland said McCrary entered onto Alcoa’s radar when his family contacted Alcoa coach Gary Rankin to let him know they were relocating to the area and had heard great things about the program. The Tornadoes’ are five-time defending state champions with a state record 18 titles under their belt.
McCrary, who is transferring from Edison High School in Stockton, boasts the size and athleticism to make him an effective piece of Alcoa’s dynamic offense. As a backup for Edison last season, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 259 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s a big kid — he’s probably a dual-threat quarterback,” Sweetland said. “He’s a great student, and he’ll fit in well with our team.”
Time will tell who will be Alcoa’s primary distributor of the ball. Lunsford backed up Vaulton last season and got plenty of playing time, with Alcoa blowing out teams by an average of more than 40 points. As a freshman, Lunsford completed 10 of 14 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
A junior, Buckles has been working out with Alcoa all summer, and Sweetland said he has picked up the team’s offense well.
“All our guys are dual threat and can help us be successful in a lot of different ways,” Sweetland said. “We feel like we could win with all three of them. We’ll let the competition play itself out and see what happens.”
