Alcoa’s loss to Knoxville West on Sept. 22 — its first to an in-state opponent not named Maryville since 2014 — was made worse when senior quarterback Zach Lunsford suffered an ankle injury.
Lunsford did start under center a week later, throwing for 122 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tornadoes bounce back with a 35-7 win over Cookeville, but last week’s bye week gave him some much-needed time to recover.
“(Lunsford’s) been practicing well,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “Zach (Lusnford’s) worked his butt off in the weight room for really his whole career but really in the last year you can see he has changed his body… (His ankle) was blue on both sides. He comes right back next week and starts the game on Thursday. We didn’t think he was going to be able to play versus Cookeville.
“I think because he got his body physically stronger he was able to bounce back and overcompensate for that injury. He’s practiced hard. He’s worked hard. He’s a good leader for our kids.”
Lunsford will be closer to 100% when No. 1 Alcoa hosts Region 2-3A foe Union County at 7 p.m. Friday, but he will not shoulder the responsibility of besting the Patriots alone.
The Tornadoes (6-1, 3-0 Region 2-3A) face off against a Patriots offense that has struggled to move the ball throughout the year. Union County (1-7, 0-3) averages just 7.3 points per game in district play after being shut out in two of their three matches.
Alcoa is surrendering 14.3 points per game in its three region matchups.
“It’s what you have to do every week,” Nix said. “Disciplined defenses play with their eyes. Great defenders play with their eyes. It’s my job and all of our defensive coaches jobs during the week to get them looking at what we’re supposed to look at. Then, playing a physical brand of football. That doesn’t mean you have to hit every day of the week in practice. We’ll probably go full pads less than we ever have. There’s still a mental intensity. You’re still running after the ball. You’re pursuing with the intention that if we had pads on or if this was full speed, I’d hit that guy.”
Despite both sides of the ball favoring Alcoa on paper, Nix doesn’t want his team to overlook Union County.
The importance of a district game against an experienced team is not lost on the Tornadoes. The Patriots’ seven losses come against opponents with a combined 30-25 record, suggesting that they may be better than their record shows.
“When you show up at our practice on a Tuesday you shouldn’t know who we’re playing,” Nix said.
“You shouldn’t know if the team we’re playing has won every game or hasn’t won a single game. We’re trying to put out the best product we possibly can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.