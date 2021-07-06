Logan Sharp drew inspiration from his dad at an early age.
Watching his father, Allen, coach and also playing for him helped him decide on his future career path early. It also helped him get to where he is now.
Sharp, who starred for the Tornadoes from 2008-2011 before playing at Bryan College and entering the world of coaching, accepted his first head coaching position on June 17 taking over the Eastern Nazarene College men’s basketball program in Quincy, Massachusetts at the age of 29.
Following his father’s example paid off with the realization of a dream that was years in the making.
“Growing up, my dad, he actually coached me in basketball and football all the way up through middle school,” Sharp told The Daily Times. “Just seeing the impact that he had not just on myself but my teammates growing up kind of influenced me and pushed me in that direction. I knew from an early age that coaching in some capacity is what I wanted to do.
“From about the age of four I would sit at the kitchen counter and draw up football or basketball plays, X’s and O’s, while my friends were drawing rainbows and butterflies and stuff.”
Sharp’s coaching career began at the AAU level as an assistant coach for Tony Jones, his former head coach at Alcoa and Bruce Pearl’s former associate head coach at Tennessee.
Like his father, Jones also became an influence on Sharp’s career in the two years that they coached alongside each other in the AAU ranks after he graduated from Bryan.
Then ENC offered him a position as an assistant coach in 2017 and Sharp had his foot in the door as a college coach.
The experience paid dividends and set up an unusual path back to Quincy four years later.
Following a two-year stint with the Lions, Sharp took over as a full-time assistant coach at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, where he assisted the Hawks in a 14-12 record over two seasons (the 2020 season was cancelled after one game due to the pandemic) and helped three players earn All-Empire 8 Conference honors.
When Hartwick head coach Waleed Farid left at the end of the 2020-21 season to take the same position at Ithaca College, Sharp was identified early on as a potential replacement and an interview was set up.
Then Sharp’s former boss, ENC head coach Scott Polsgrove announced he was leaving and suddenly he had a decision to make.
“Our head coach (at Hartwick) had just taken another job, so I was in the middle of the interview process for the head coaching job at Hartwick,” Sharp said. “I was actually supposed to do my Zoom interview at Hartwick that Monday morning, but on Sunday night the (ENC athletic director Brad Zarges) texted me and said that he wanted to talk to me that Monday.
“I told him I already had an interview that day and asked if we could talk that night instead. He called me up and offered me the job that night. I ended up not doing the Hartwick interview and accepted the (ENC) job the next morning.”
It wasn’t completely unexpected. Sharp developed a close relationship with Polsgrove while serving on his staff and it was clear that the ENC leadership was confident in Sharp’s potential.
“I had a pretty good relationship with the athletic director Zarges, and coach Polsgrove, he and I had a great relationship,” Sharp said. “We would talk 2-3 times a week about everything and when he decided to step down he gave me a heads up beforehand because I had expressed interest in the job before it came open. I wouldn’t say it was a typical interview process, it was unique …
“It’s really uncommon, especially at the small college level because they normally open the job and go through interviews and a long process, but this was a little different I think because of my relationship at the school.”
The decision between staying at Hartwick and returning to ENC came down to where Sharp believed he could have the most success and he found it with the Lions’ program, thanks in part to the foundation that Polsgrove put in place.
Sharp wants to build on that success and cement his own legacy by doing something no ENC team has done before.
“I was at Hartwick as a full-time assistant coach and it was a pretty good situation doing nothing but coaching and those jobs are hard to come by,” Sharp said. “I told myself that whenever I take my first head coaching job it would be somewhere that I could be successful right off the bat. Coach Polsgrove had some great seasons and they’ve been to the conference finals six out of the last eight years, so there’s some pressure, but they’ve never been to an NCAA tournament.
“Going into this year, we’re probably going to be picked to win the league. As a head coach, there’s going to be expectations to meet and a little bit of pressure, but I’d rather it be that way.”
Sharp could compile an extensive list of people that helped him from that kid that would draw up plays in the kitchen to becoming a head coach before his 30th birthday — his father Allen, Jones and Polsgrove — but there was one place in particular that helped prepare him for the transition.
“To be honest, you know, the coaching world, especially college coaching, it’s very, very competitive as far as job searches go,” Sharp said. “Think about how many coaches and assistant coaches are out there and how many schools there are. I’ve always been competitive but playing at Alcoa kicked it up a notch for me. There aren’t many scrubs on the team, so you have to compete for playing time and I think that kind of drove me to be more competitive in coaching.
“I think it just helped shape me into being a more competitive person. Alcoa is a place that gets the most out of you, so it definitely benefited me.”
