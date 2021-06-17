KNOXVILLE — As Redmond Walsh exits the Tennessee bullpen and jogs to the mound, his father, Patrick, leaves his seat and paces around Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The senior left-hander thrives in high-leverage moments, ranking third in program history with 16 career saves, but all that success has done nothing to diminish the feeling Patrick Walsh has when his son pitches.
“It’s nerves, but it’s also a superstition thing because when he comes in the game, it is usually on the line,” Patrick Walsh told The Daily Times. “I’ve actually met several other parents of players on opposing teams — a mother from Kentucky and a dad from Alabama — who I just happen to see in the corridor and they are kind of like me.
“We start talking and it turns out they were the other pitcher’s parents, so it must be a lot more common than I thought.”
There was no need for Patrick Walsh to roam around Sunday when Tennessee coach Tony Vitello turned to Redmond Walsh to get the final two outs against LSU in the second game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
Instead, Patrick Walsh, comforted by Tennessee’s nine-run lead, remained seated with his family and watched Redmond Walsh send the No. 3 Vols to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.
“That moment is bigger than the game itself,” Redmond Walsh said. “You have the joy and you’re just overcome with emotion. I looked at Luc (Lipcius), Pete (Derkay) and (Will) Heflin on the field, and I start tearing up because we’ve been here through the ringer.
“We were here when we won seven games in the SEC (when I was a freshman in 2017), and now we’ve won 20 and beat LSU five times in one season. Things like that — the little victories — show how far we’ve come and it’s unbelievable.”
The Alcoa alum, who has a 1.69 ERA over his last 16 appearances after giving up nine runs in a seven-appearance span from March 20 to April 13, needed eight pitches to complete a victory that had long been decided.
He struck out Brody Drost on three pitches and then got Jake Wyeth to line out to senior third baseman Jake Rucker, throwing his glove toward the Tennessee dugout as soon as the final out was recorded.
He hugged junior catcher Connor Pavolony in front of the mound as their teammates stormed the field, and before long found himself at the bottom of a dogpile — the exact opposite of what he and his dad had discussed earlier in the day.
“I told him, ‘Look, when they all jump on you after you win today, make sure you get in a good, safe position,’ Patrick Walsh said. “… I was hoping he’d come out in one piece.”
“It’s fun for the first 5-6 seconds, and then you realize there are some big kids on the team,” Redmond Walsh joked. “It’s one of those things that you wouldn’t pass up for anything. I would do it over and over again because of that satisfaction of winning.”
Then there were more tears.
Redmond Walsh cried when he saw Meghan Anderson, Tennessee’s director for student services and operations, after the game and was once again overcome with emotion after seeing his parents.
“They’ve invested as much time into this as I have,” Redmond Walsh said. “It’s a very gratifying thing to all of us.”
Vitello said in his postgame press conference that he “could not be happier” that Redmond Walsh was on the mound for the final out, adding that he “represents what we got going on in our locker room and in our dugout.”
Moments later, he delivered a message to his team in the locker, reminding everybody that there was still more work to be done.
The Vols are five wins away from being crowned national champion, and Redmond Walsh is hoping that the final stretch of a historic season has some more memorable moments in store.
“He said he’s coached many teams that the supers were their Omaha, but that’s not this team,” Redmond Walsh said. “We’re not going to be content until we win that thing in Omaha.”
