Isaac Whitehead knew he needed to get something going for Alcoa heading into the bottom of the fifth tied with The King’s Academy on Saturday afternoon in the I-75 Pileup baseball tournament.
“I knew I had to get it started, but I didn’t know how.” Whitehead said. “I didn’t really intend for it to be like that, but it worked out well.”
Whitehead led off the inning with a solo home run that proved to be exactly what Alcoa needed to pull out a 5-4 victory over the Lions at home. Greenback then defeated TKA, 7-4, in the second game of a double-header at Alcoa.
“We’ve been really trying to focus on our district games on Mondays and Tuesdays and then experimenting with some things during these tournaments,” TKA coach Mitchell Turner said. “But routine baseball plays — we’ve got to make those. … If we can make the simple outs, then we’re going to be in every baseball game, so we definitely shot ourselves in the foot today.”
In the Lions’ first game against Alcoa, TKA (7-5) got on the board in the top of the first after Zeke Connatser was hit by a pitch, and Jean Marc Van der Linden scored him with a sacrifice fly to put the Lions ahead 1-0.
Alcoa (7-3) capitalized on TKA errors to tie things up at 1 in the bottom of the second. Ryan Whitson got things started for the Tornadoes when he led off the inning with a walk before advancing to third on an error. Whitson then scored on a dropped pop fly by the shortstop, as the sun made it especially difficult to find the ball in the sky.
“I was impressed with some of our at-bats — the way we put the ball in play,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “Now (TKA) did kick it around a little bit, but … I thought we did a really good job of putting pressure on their defense.”
TKA looked poised to get back to work in the top of the first when Ridley Edington led off with a single, but the Lions grounded into a double play in their next at-bat. They still didn’t walk away entirely empty-handed as a single and a hit by pitch allowed them to put runners in scoring position, and Noah Connatser gave TKA a 2-1 edge with an RBI single before Alcoa pitcher Riley Heaton retired the final batter.
The Tornadoes once again got some help from TKA in the bottom of the fourth as they scored three runs with the assistance of two errors. Whitson led off with a walk before scoring on an error, and Ethan Simpson scored on an error after reaching on the same one that scored Whitson.
Heaton grounded out with runners in scoring position to score one and put Alcoa ahead 4-2.
TKA immediately tied things back up at 4 in the top of the fifth after Tyler Mink singled, and Ethan Ridderstap blasted a two-run homer to left field. Heaton didn’t panic, though. He struck out the final two batters Alcoa needed to get out of the inning.
“He grew up a little and became the guy we need him to be,” Dunn said of Heaton, who finished with nine strikeouts. “We preached that toughness, and he was able to overcome some of that. He made an adjustment on his curveball and, once he made that adjustment, he was really effective.”
Whitehead’s solo homer scored the go-ahead run that next inning. Alcoa third baseman Avery Worde made sure TKA didn’t answer in the top of the sixth when he jumped up to catch a hard line drive to left field by Zac Wallace before throwing out a runner advancing to second for Alcoa’s second double play of the game.
“(Worde) is probably our hardest working kid — he has earned the right to play,” Dunn said. “Everything that kid does is exactly what we want out of an Alcoa high school baseball player. …
“It’s a really good win for our program and a good win for our kids to kind of show us where we are. I thought we played a really good baseball game.”
Greenback 7, The King’s Academy 4: Greenback never trailed the Lions en route to its first win in three games.
“We needed that — especially for a young team to bounce back the way we did, I was really proud of them,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “It was great to see our guys go out there and just compete. That’s the big thing we’ve been preaching this year, and it finally came through.”
Greenback (6-5) scored its first five runs with two outs in the top of the second. Tyler Frazier put the Cherokees on the board with an RBI single before Brennen Duggan and Kooper Williams each recorded back-to-back two-run doubles to put Greenback ahead 5-0.
TKA cut the Cherokees’ lead to four in the bottom of the second when Jake Tipton led off with a single before scoring on a passed ball.
Greenback stretched its advantage to 7-1 before TKA capitalized off mistakes by the Cherokees in the bottom of the sixth to make it a four-run game. A passed ball, hit by pitch and error allowed the Lions to load the bases with no outs when Ridley Edington scored two with a single that cut Greenback’s lead to 7-3.
Zeke Connatser cut it to three with a sacrifice fly for TKA in the bottom of the sixth, but that was as close as the Lions would get to closing the gap.
“We knew that we were going to have to be able to play good defense, and we knew — offensively, even though we didn’t score a lot late — we were going to have to keep putting pressure on them,” Ridenour said. “Hats off to our defense and our pitching — we were able to limit the big inning.”
