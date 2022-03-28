The Alcoa baseball team knew what it would mean to face Dylan Loy.
The University of Tennessee commit is a star pitcher for Pigeon Forge, and he took the mound for the Tigers against the Tornadoes on Monday, throwing five innings, allowing just three hits and one run and leading his team to a dominating 11-1 District 2-2A win.
Though Alcoa (5-3, 2-1 District 2-2A) was on the losing end of that decision, with the knowledge of what Loy brings anytime he steps onto the field, there was still a sense of accomplishment, as his performance wasn’t the main reason the Tornadoes fell Monday.
“First of all, (Loy) is overpowering,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “We understand that, but I honestly thought we handled him pretty well. We got a few hits on him. We left 11 runners on base. Obviously (Pigeon Forge is) a very good baseball team and they have very good pitching; obviously that wins a lot of ballgames, and he’s going to win a lot of baseball games.
“I did think we had some really good at-bats. I think we left too many runners, but the big thing that we have been preaching that we didn’t do tonight is we had five errors.”
The first run for Pigeon Forge (9-1, 3-0) came on an error in the second inning, and miscues also played a role in the Tigers scoring five runs in the fifth as they poured it on against an offensively struggling Alcoa lineup.
The Tigers also scored runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings, with Loy even bringing in one himself on a bases-loaded walk. Alcoa’s only run came in that same fashion, as Joe McCord did so in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Jonah Burchfield.
Bryson O’Hara started on the mound for the Tornadoes, going just over four innings and allowing seven hits, three walks and one earned run. He struck out three batters.
“I thought Bryson (O’Hara) threw a great game,” Dunn said. “I thought our game plan was solid with him, I thought he did a great job. They didn’t really hit him hard at all. We made a few errors, we got down, and when you get down to someone like Loy and that club, they’re very well-coached, they’re a very good baseball team, and that’s why they’re No. 1 in the state in our division.”
Nate Pitts relieved O’Hara midway through the game and gave up five hits, two earned runs and four walks while striking out five, making use of hard-thrown pitches.
“We’ve talked a lot about what (Pitts’) role is,” Dunn said. “He needs to get ahead of hitters. He’s got really good stuff when it’s in the zone. He just has a hard time staying in the zone. Throws a lot of pitches, goes too deep in counts. If he’s in the zone, his ball moves, he’s got good stuff, and it’s hard to square him up.
“It’s just a matter of getting him consistent with his mechanics, getting him to compete in the zone a little bit more, and he can be good.”
Alcoa will have a special opportunity today when it plays at Pigeon Forge at 5:30 p.m., with a chance to not only get revenge on the Tigers, but to do so it will have to beat them on their home field.
“I just told our kids we need to come back and be ready to compete tomorrow,” Dunn said. “It’s March and our big goal, everybody’s goal, is to be playing our best baseball in May. We just have things to work on and we’re going to keep working on them.
“The big think with baseball is you’ve got to be able to rebound, you’ve got to have a short memory. It’s a game of failure. We just have to come out and compete tomorrow. Obviously you want to win all the time, but our thing is throwing the ball, catching the ball and be playing our best baseball when it really counts. This is just a learning experience for us. (Loy) just overpowered a lot of us tonight and that’s understandable. We’ll just go out and compete tomorrow.”
