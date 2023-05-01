Alcoa is not looking past a grueling District 2-2A Tournament, but in a preview of a potential Class 2A sectional matchup, it displayed how dangerous it can be.
The Tornadoes got a quality start from freshman Parker Davis and found success at the dish against a carousel of Loudon arms en route to a 7-0 victory Monday at Alcoa High School to honor its seniors and close out the regular season.
“We played a good game tonight, and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “Hopefully we’ll just be loose and play and see what happens (in the postseason).”
Alcoa (12-11-1) got off to a shaky start as Davis walked the first two batters he faced, but the right-hander promptly induced a double-play ball and then got Loudon right fielder Jayden Capshaw to ground out to third to get out of the inning.
Davis retired six of the next seven batters he faced — the lone baserunner reaching on an error — before getting into some trouble in the fourth inning. Loudon designated hitter Jacob Meade led off the frame with a single but was retired when Alcoa senior third baseman Andrew Henry got the force at second on an attempted sacrifice bunt.
Davis plunked Darrien Patterson after striking out Matthew Meade, and a passed ball put runners on second and third, but a fly out to left preserved the shutout.
Davis hung another zero in the fifth before being relieved by Jonah Burchfield. Davis allowed three hits and struck out three.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised, but I’m really excited for Parker because I thought he did an outstanding job,” Dunn said. “He’s caught throughout the year, and I was a little reluctant to put him on the mound because he’s new to the program, but I’m really excited with the way he threw today and the way he has thrown the last couple of games he has pitched.”
Alcoa broke through in the bottom of the fourth with the first seven batters of the inning reaching safely to give Davis some run support. Aden Orrick delivered an RBI single while Chandler Tipton and Burchfield each notched two-run singles to account for a five-run frame at the expense of Loudon pitchers Aiden Wilkerson and Noah Ridner.
The Redskins (21-7-3) used six different pitchers and the Tornadoes got multiple people on base against four of them.
“They’re trying to get get guys ready and setting themselves up for the tournament just like we are,” Dunn said. “That’s what everybody is doing at this time, but it is good for us to see different slots, lefty, righty, different speeds, that sort of thing. It was good for us, and hopefully we can keep playing good baseball.”
It was a confidence-building win, one that shows Alcoa has the capability of beating quality teams in the postseason. It will need to show it can do it again when it faces Union County at 5 p.m. Wednesday to open the District 2-2A Tournament.
“We’re really young, but at this point in the year, we’ve been able to play and get better, develop, fail and do a lot of things that I’m glad that they’ve been able to go through,” Dunn said. “My message to them was, one, to prepare themselves because that’s what this whole year has been about. I told them to get plenty of sleep, eat right, all that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day, just go out and play baseball, compete, have a lot of fun, don’t put pressure on yourself and just go out there and see what we can do.
“We really don’t have anything to lose. We’re not expected to win right now in this district with the teams we got, but I don’t think they want to play us either.”
