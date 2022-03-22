Starter Nate Pitts struck out 11 in four frames, the Alcoa bats backed the effort by bashing out 11 hits and the Tornadoes run-ruled Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-1 in five innings on Tuesday at Alcoa.
“I started the first inning off pretty rough, I just couldn’t find the zone really,” Pitts told The Daily Times. “I was able to make some adjustments and come back later on. With it being my first start of the season, I just needed to calm down and get into the groove.”
Pitts was further helped by Alcoa’s hot bats. The Tornadoes (4-1) tallied 11 hits against the Highlanders (2-4). Alcoa virtually picked up where it left off in Monday’s game against the Highlanders, recording five runs in the first inning.
The Tornadoes were able to read the ball well off G-P starting pitcher Talan Gaff. After loading the bases in the first inning, they forced a pitching change. The change had little impact on Alcoa’s momentum, as the fireworks continued through the middle innings.
Having a sizable lead going into the fifth inning, Alcoa cleared the bench and gave Nate Hartless the nod to close out the fifth inning. Hartless was able to close out the frame, notching one strikeout.
The Tornadoes’ offensive efforts were led by Colt Whaley who went 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs. Dalton Feilge was close behind him, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Hartless rounded off Alcoa’s bats, going 2-for-3.
“We really respect (what Tye Marshall) is doing with (Gatlinburg-Pittman)” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “We just came out wanted to get Nate Pitts some innings, some pitches, because he’s been sick for a while. We also just wanted to get some at-bats for our young guys and for them to get some play time.
“They did that and took care of the business they needed to take care of. Hopefully we can use this to play better down the week.”
With the win, Alcoa completed a two-game sweep of G-P outscore the Highlanders, 30-2, and extending their win streak for four.
“You know it’s early and we just want to go out and play good baseball,” Dunn said. “Right now, it’s a matter of finding (what) the best lineups are. We’re still in the process of figuring out our best lineup. Bottom line is that we want to play well all the time. At the end of the day, we want to play our best baseball in May and use every single game to get better.”
