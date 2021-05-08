Alcoa head coach Steve Dunn had been looking for an opportunity for Ryan Whitson to show his maturity and competitiveness on the mound this season.
On Saturday in a District 4-AA Tournament bout with Kingston, it showed through in the senior pitcher in a big way.
In the top of the sixth inning with the Tornadoes clinging to a three-run lead, the Yellow Jackets loaded up the bases quickly with no outs. Whitson responded with three straight strikeouts to escape and keep Kingston scoreless as Alcoa held on in the top of the seventh to win 3-0 and take a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.
For Dunn, it was a defining moment for Whitson, and it helped provide the shot in the arm the Tornadoes needed to get out with the win.
“He’s one of those kids that we’ve just kind of been wanting him to grow up a little bit and get that dog in him,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “I think he got a little dog in him today. He pitched a great game for us. Obviously that sixth inning was huge, but he battled through it, he threw a lot of strikes, he competed and came in and did a great job to finish it.”
Leading up to the climatic strikeout, Whitson had hit a batter before giving up a pair of singles. Then came the back-to-back-to-back strikeouts that ended with Kingston’s Nathan McNelley missing on the swing.
“We give up two hits that just can’t happen in that situation and load up the bases there,” Whitson said. “But the whole time you just have to have a mentality of you got to keep battling because the only thing you can control is the next pitch. That was the only focus, just staying locked in and continuing pounding the zone. It worked out really well.”
After McNelly’s swing, “the dog” that Dunn had been wanting to see from Whitson was on full display as he pumped his fist, reared his back and let out a yell, sharing the moment with his teammates outside of the Alcoa dugout.
“It’s the best, there’s nothing like it,” Whitson. “That’s what I love about pitching. I’m up there, I’m controlling the game, I’m controlling the pace of it and after that strike three call all I was focused on was just working it in the zone and seeing if I can get him to roll over. Once he swung over the top of it, everything released from inside my body, all of that competitiveness. It was a lot of fun going back in and celebrating with my team.”
Whitson’s strikeout was one of two defining plays on the afternoon for the Tornadoes. The other came from behind the plate in the third inning.
Alcoa took the lead in the second inning off of an Avery Worde ground out RBI that scored Whitson to make it 1-0, but the Yellow Jackets looked in position to answer in the third with runners on second and third and 2 outs.
Tornadoes catcher Isaac Whitehead took a pitch from Riley Wheaton and pumped faked a throw towards second before quickly turning his head to third and locking eyes with Kingston’s Ryan Nelson who was far off the bag towards home.
Whitehead rocketed the ball to third baseman Dalton Fiegle, and Nelson never had a chance to get back as the pick-off whipped out one of the few Yellow Jackets threats in the game.
“I was trying to fake him out and trying to get him to commit to coming home,” Whitehead said. “I saw that he did so it was just an easy back-pick at that point. He was committed. Once I looked up and saw him running right at me, I knew that was an out that we really needed.”
Dunn saw the play as a turning point in the game for a defense that came up with big plays all afternoon.
“It was one of those things where (Kingston) was threatening and we got out of it,” Dunn said. “We were up at the time but they kind of got things rolling and obviously this time of year runs are precious. It was just one of those things where you take away some swings from their four-hitter. It was a big one.”
Alcoa wasn’t quite able to take advantage of everything on the offensive side, including having the bases loaded with 1 out in the fourth and getting one run out of it, but its 3 runs proved to be enough with the help of the defense and combined pitching of Wheaton and Whitson.
Justin Burchfiled used a sac-fly to center to score Nathanial Hartless in the fourth and Fiegle flew out to center in the fifth to bring in Colt Whaley for the Tornadoes third and final run.
With Sunday off, Alcoa and Kingston will turn around and play each other in game two on Monday. A win for the Tornadoes will clinch the District 4-AA Tournament title, which Dunn stressed the importance of to his players during the postgame huddle in left field following Saturday’s win.
“Our senior Ryan Whitson said it, I mean we haven’t won anything yet,” Dunn said. “That’s a really good baseball team and we’ve got to come out and win another one. That’s our message: Enjoy it tonight, reset everything and come back on Monday and try to win a baseball game.”
