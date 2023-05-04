PIGEON FORGE — Facing the No. 3 team in state Class 2A rankings, featuring arguably the best pitcher in any class, Alcoa knew it would need virtually a perfect outing to come up with a win.
The Tornadoes very nearly achieved that goal in the winner’s bracket matchup against Pigeon Forge on Thursday night in the District 2-2A Tournament.
A masterful performance by Bryce Hayes, giving up only three hits and allowing no earned runs, fell just short of the upset. Pigeon Forge scratched across one early run then held on behind a matching three-hit performance from ace Dylan Loy for a 1-0 victory on Jack Parton Field.
“Our kids did everything they could do to try to beat what I think is the best pitcher in Tennessee,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “We had chances, he just overpowered us at times. But I couldn’t be prouder of what our guys did.”
The only run came in the bottom of the second inning, when Alcoa (13-12-1) committed two costly errors. A slight bobble on an infield grounder allowed Trevan Myers to beat the throw to first. Myers stole second, then forced an errant throw to third on another steal attempt and beat out the throw to the plate.
Pigeon Forge (22-4) rode the strong left arm of senior Loy, a Tennessee commit, to make the lone run stand up. Loy struck out 15 while walking one and hitting two batters.
A scary moment paused the game in the Alcoa fifth. After Andrew Henry reached base on an infield error, Garrison Stephens squared to bunt and took a fastball just below his Adam’s apple. After several minutes on the ground, the sophomore walked off the field. Follow-up reports of his condition were not available at press time.
Loy committed one of two Tiger errors following resumption, throwing a pickoff attempt into center field and advancing both runners into scoring position. The senior then recovered and struck out the next three batters to quell the only real Alcoa threat of the game.
Hayes could not match Loy in velocity but used good command of his curve, fastball and slider to keep the Tigers off balance. The junior allowed solo hits in each of the first three innings but gave up no further safeties, finishing with nine strikeouts.
Hayes issued two of his three walks with one out in the fifth but recovered with a strikeout and long fly ball against the second and third batters in the Pigeon Forge order.
Hayes showed humility postgame.
“It’s 50% on the field and 50% at the plate, and I only brought 50% tonight, I forgot to hit,” Hayes said. “That hurt us in the long run.”
The loss puts No. 3 seed Alcoa into an elimination game Saturday afternoon against No. 2-seed Union County, which defeated Cumberland Gap in Thursday’s opening game. The winner advances to a championship game against Pigeon Forge and earns a slot in the Region 1-AA tournament, while the loser goes home.
Dunn pointed out that his team is very young, saying that four freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors composed the starting nine.
“It stinks because we lost,” Dunn said, “but if you can lose a game and be that proud of a team, it’s something. I love these guys to death and I would do anything for them. Hopefully we can come out on Saturday and play the way we have these last two days.”
