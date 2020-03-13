Alcoa's baseball team struggled to string hits together in a 6-1 loss to Lebanon on Friday afternoon.
The game played at Sevier County High School was part of the Playing for a Cure Tournament that continues Saturday. Alcoa will play a doubleheader at Seymour High School beginning at 10 a.m.
Bryson Richardson had two hits and scored Alcoa's only run on Friday. Grant Livesay drove him in with a single to left field.
