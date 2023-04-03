Alcoa baseball coach Steve Dunn urged his team to give him more during a lengthy, animated postgame meeting in right field.
He held his hand over his head and, alluding to the school’s 21-time state champion football team, said, “This is where the football team is. We can be there, too.” Knowing what the Tornadoes are capable of, he called them to simply “be better.”
Dunn’s remarks were not unearned. The Tornadoes run-ruled District 2-2A opponent Gatlinburg-Pittman, 12-1, in six innings Monday night at Alcoa High School, but left room for improvement in their mental preparation for the game. It’s growing pains that accompany Alcoa’s young talent, but miscues that Dunn knows can be, and need to be, prevented.
“It’s hard to get them to understand how to prepare yourself to play,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “Our big thing this year is just trying to teach them how to prepare. Teach our young kids what it’s like to play at a really high level in high school, because we’re excited about where our program is headed. We’re trying to instill that in them so we can compete at a high level and do really good things.”
The only run Alcoa (4-7, 3-2 District 2-2A) allowed was the result of not doing something as simple as backing up a throw. A Gatlinburg-Pittman (3-9, 0-3) single squeezed between the shortstop and third baseman into left field, and an error on the ensuing throw home took the ball all the way to the backstop as sophomore starting pitcher Mason Martin did not back up the throw.
The unearned run was the only blemish against the right-hander in an otherwise dominant start — an outing that Dunn has grown to expect from Martin. He earned the win and struck out nine Highlanders over six innings, working around two hits and two walks.
Junior shortstop Andrew Henry and junior second baseman Bryce Hayes led the Tornadoes’ loud offensive performance. Two of Alcoa’s hardest workers, Henry and Hayes’ night only reinforced Dunn’s postgame speech on the importance of preparation.
Henry reached on an error and came around to score Alcoa’s third run of the first inning on Riley Long’s RBI single. Hayes then singled and scored on a Parker Davis RBI double in the third, and the Tornados led 5-1.
Dawson Sweetland reached base on another G-P error to lead off the fourth, setting up Henry’s two-run homer to left field. An inning later, he smacked a two-out, bases-clearing double that brought Alcoa within a run of the mercy rule. He finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, and Dunn lauded the time Henry spent in the weight room to grow stronger.
“He’s one of those kids I’m really happy for because of the amount of work he’s put in to be better,” Dunn said.”
Hayes enacted the run rule in the sixth, when he took a 1-1 offering from G-P pitcher Anthony Garcia deep to left center. A 3-for-4 night with a two-run blast and three runs scored were the immediate dividends of an extended batting cage session Hayes spent with Dunn over the weekend, tinkering his swing to stay more balanced at the plate.
Dunn knows it will take a greater focus in the weight room, like Henry put in to become Alcoa’s best hitter, and more long sessions in the batting cage, like Hayes did prior to Monday night’s game, in order for the Tornadoes to fulfill their expectations.
Dunn, though, is thankful for all his players that are eager and willing to do better.
“The thing that I like about a lot of our kids is that they are coachable and will listen to what you say,” Dunn said. “They want to get better, and as long as kids want to get better, I’ll do anything I can to help them. He (Hayes) is just one of the kids I’m thrilled to be able to coach and be around.”
