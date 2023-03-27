Steve Dunn is asking a lot from his team. At the same time, he’s not asking for too much.
The Alcoa baseball coach knows his roster is a youthful one, and that the only way the Tornadoes are going to evolve as a team is through trial and error. That’s why he’s not worried about putting his players in tough situations, as he knows that they need to learn to do the basic things, like batting, catching and throwing, in real-game scenarios.
Dunn’s young team showed him plenty Monday in a 12-3 win over District 2-2A foe Cumberland Gap. Though it wasn’t a perfect outing by the Tornadoes, and he certainly took notice of the issues, it was a pleasant vision of the future for Alcoa under its adolescent team.
“All we want to do is worry about ourselves and go out and play fundamental baseball,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “You know, we just want to take care of what we can take care of, which is what all teams want to do, but we just got to really play just fundamental baseball. Throw the ball, catch the ball.
“I thought we needed to do a better job battling in the box. I thought we had too many strikeouts, but overall, with a lot of these young guys, you know, they’re going to fail. They’re just learning the process of playing high school baseball. We started three freshmen tonight and I thought they did a really good job. I’m asking them to do a lot early and, hopefully, it’s going to help us down the road.”
Alcoa scored in bunches against Cumberland Gap, producing at least three runs in three of the four innings it scored.
It took an early 3-2 lead on RBIs from Bryce Hayes and Dawson Sweetland, then responded to the Panthers’ tying run in the third with three runs in the fourth, as Kian Manske ran home on a wild pitch, Jonah Burchfield scored on a fielding error and Hayes drove in McCord on a single.
Meanwhile, Mason Martin held taut on the mound, throwing scoreless frames in three of five innings before being replaced by Burchfield in the top of the sixth. His performance could be likened to that of the Tornadoes as a whole: not without error, but satisfactory overall.
“I thought we got behind some hitters,” Dunn said. “I thought we allowed too many free passes, whether it’s walks or hit-by-pitches, but overall, again, we’re young on the mound. Mason Martin’s a sophomore, and we’re just trying to get better, and he did a really good job. He threw 105 pitches, gutted it out and got us a good win.”
As part of the Tornadoes’ five-run frame during the bottom of the sixth, which left them just one run shy of enacting the run-rule, Joe McCord smacked a solo homer to kick off the half-inning. Alcoa loaded the bases soon afterward, and Hayes scored on a wild pitch, while Miles Watson walked to force in a run and Parker Davis brought in two with a single.
Burchfield recorded a swinging strikeout to end the game, once more capitalizing on the fundamentals that Dunn is trying so hard to impart to his players.
For most of Monday, it worked.
“Our thing right now, we’re very, very young, and we’re just trying to get guys to compete at this level,” Dunn said. “We’re trying to work a lot on just our fundamentals of playing the game, trying to hold teams to 21 outs, throw strikes, just all that basic baseball stuff.
“I thought today they did a good job. We hit the ball pretty well, and we got a good win for us.”
