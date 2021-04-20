The Alcoa baseball team could not complete its undefeated march through District 4-AA, suffering a 7-5 defeat to Kingston on Tuesday at Kingston High School.
Tanner McNew hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Tornadoes (17-6-1, 5-1 District 4-AA) their first district loss. The two teams finish the regular season tied atop the standings.
Dalton Fiegle led the way for the Tornadoes with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Alcoa will attempt to bounce back when it travels to face Anderson County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
