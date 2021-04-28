At the beginning of the season, Alcoa junior Colt Whaley kept telling his baseball coach, Steve Dunn, that he would eventually find his groove at the plate — it just might not happen right away.
“He kept telling me that he’s a slow starter,” Dunn said. “He was right.”
On Wednesday night against Greenback, Whaley went 5-for-5 at the plate to help propel Alcoa past Greenback, 13-3, in six innings on the Tornadoes’ home field.
The game was back and forth for entering the bottom of the fourth, but Alcoa (20-8-1) broke a 3-3 tie and never looked back. Thai Love scored the go-ahead run during Riley Heaton’s at-bat when he stole home, and Heaton gave Alcoa further control when he blasted a two-run homer to left field that stretched the Tornadoes’ lead to 6-3.
They added another seven unanswered runs, with Whaley driving home the final one with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the run-rule victory. Alcoa finished with 12 hits while Greenback recorded three.
As for Whaley’s tendency to start out the season slow, he said he has been that way since he was a kid.
“I (used to) start pressing and try to do too much, and I end up doing nothing at all,” Whaley said. “(Today), I was just seeing the ball well and putting the bat on the ball. Once we get things going (at the top of the lineup), it kind of leads the rest of the team.”
Greenback (11-4) looked much improved from its first matchup with Alcoa back in March, when the Cherokees fell to the Tornadoes, 17-1, in five innings. Caden Lawson, Folsom Silver and Brady Allison all recorded hits for Greenback.
“Early in the year, Alcoa beat us pretty good at our place,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “In this one, we were much more competitive, and the game was within reach early. … (After the game), I said, ‘You guys are buying in, and you guys are seeing results now.’”
Dunn echoed that observation.
“We saw a lot of improvement out of them in terms of how they field the ball and how they play the game, and my hat is off to them for playing us,” Dunn said. “They don’t shy away from people. They’re out here to get better, and they did a good job.”
Greenback got on the board in the top of the first when Lawson and Silver strung together a pair of two-out RBI singles to put the Cherokees ahead 2-0.
Love led off the bottom of the first with a single, connecting on Greenback’s first pitch of the game. He was just as aggressive on base as he was at the plate, stealing second and third at Alcoa’s next at-bat. Whaley drove him home with an RBI single before Ryan Whitson ripped a two-run single to center field to give the Tornadoes a 3-2 edge entering the second inning.
“Our top of our lineup is our strength — Thai Love gets us going, and Colt has been hitting the crud out of the ball lately,” Dunn said. “If we can get those top three-four guys on, then we can do a lot of good things.”
Greenback tied things up at 3 in the top of the second when Allison stole home after leading off the inning with a single. Unfortunately for the Cherokees, that was their final run of the night.
“I thought, early in the game, we really had a good approach at the plate,” Ridenour said. “We were putting balls in play and we were aggressive on the bases, and that led to a couple runs early. Obviously, we went dry after that. … We can’t have four zeros in a row against a good team.”
Alcoa couldn’t answer in the bottom of the second despite back-to-back singles by Love and Whaley. The Cherokees got out of a bind again in the bottom of the third after Alcoa loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. But pitcher Brady Collins struck out the final batter to strand three entering the third inning.
“Defensively, we’ve come a long way,” Ridenour said. “On the mound, we know we don’t have a lot of guys who can throw it by people so we know, defensively, we have to be solid, and that’s what we did in those two innings.”
The Tornadoes finally found their spark in the bottom of the fourth. Love led off with a walk before Whaley drove him home with another RBI single. Alcoa took the lead for good during Heaton’s at-bat, with Love scoring on a stolen base and Heaton cushioning Alcoa’s lead to three with a home run.
“When he stays through the ball, he’s a very lethal hitter,” Dunn said of Heaton. “He can drive the ball really well. In a lot of ways, he’s our heart and soul, and we kind of respond to what he does.”
Alcoa scored its next two runs on an error before Jonah Burchfield rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI double, stretching the Tornadoes’ lead to 8-3. They added another four runs in the bottom of the fifth — all of which they scored with two outs — for a 12-3 advantage. Isaac Whitehead and Whitson each recorded RBIs that inning.
Both teams return to action Thursday, with Alcoa hosting Anderson County while Greenback travels to McMinn Central.
“The thing that I told them is we just have to come with some more energy early,” Dunn said. “This team has won 20 games, and that’s a big deal for us and our program. So we’re happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.