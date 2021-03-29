The Alcoa baseball team scored four in the sixth inning to notch a come-from-behind 8-5 victory over McMinn Central on Monday at McMinn Central High School.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Alcoa High School but poor field conditions stemming from this weekend's storms forced a change in location.
Isaac Whitehead tied it up at 5 with a RBI groundout and then three came in to score when Ethan Hettmansberger lofted a fly ball into center that was dropped by Ryan Corbett.
Ryan Whitson picked up the win with 2 2/3 hitless innings out of the bullpen that included five strikeouts.
Alcoa (4-3) kicks off District 4-AA play with a doubleheader against Scott starting at 5 p.m. today.
