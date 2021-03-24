A day after falling to Heritage, Alcoa’s baseball team bounced back in a big way, dominating Greenback in a 17-1 run-rule victory.
After scoring just two runs Tuesday, Alcoa’s offense came out locked in, tallying a run in the first inning.
In the second inning, Greenback starter Kooper Williams and the Cherokees’ defense ran into trouble.
Alcoa’s Ethan Hettmansberger and Ethan Simpson both reached base to open the inning via hit-by pitch and a fielding error. Williams responded by retiring the next two batters and got a ground ball to the shortstop that would have ended the inning. However, Brady Allison couldn’t make the play as the inning extended.
The Tornadoes took advantage of the second life as the next batter, Riley Heaton, smoked a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a three-run homer.
“We can’t give away too many free bases,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “Against a good team like Alcoa, they’re going to make you pay.”
Williams would make it into the third inning, but command issues started to plague him as he walked four batters and gave up two runs before exiting.
“I thought Kooper pitched well,” Ridenour said. “He located the ball well. He kept the ball down in the zone. We booted a couple balls in that second inning that led to some runs for them, but overall he’s a freshman and we have high hopes for him and he’s going to keep trotting out there every fourth or fifth day and we have a lot of confidence in him.”
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Frazier did little to help Williams’ ERA, first allowing an RBI sac fly, then a grand slam from Isaac Whitehead that gave Alcoa a 12-0 lead.
“We talked about it last night in how we wanted to approach things at the plate, tougher at-bats, those types of things,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “They approached it a little bit better tonight. … We just came out and hit the ball a lot better tonight, hopefully we can start carrying that over, getting our legs under us and putting up more runs per game and that whole bit.”
Alcoa’s offense wasn’t finished after the third inning, adding five runs in the fourth on three home runs including two-run shots from Whitson and Thai Love.
Whitson was effective at the plate and on the mound where he threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner. Both Whitson and Alcoa reliever Ethan Simpson pounded the strike zone, surrendering zero walks and forcing the Cherokees to earn everything they got at the plate.
“All we wanted Ryan to do was come out here and work on his mechanics,” Dunn said. “Which he did really well. He kept the ball down. We just really wanted him to get some good work in and get some innings in today. He did exactly what we wanted him to do, work on a few things and work on his curveball, but he kept the ball down and his mechanics were good. That’s what we wanted.”
After having no success against Whitson, Greenback’s lineup had some limited success against Simpson, tallying a run in the fourth thanks to a Cason Workman single and an Allison RBI groundout.
After Simpson retired the first two batters in the sixth, Greenback’s offense loaded the bases thanks to an error and pair of singles.
“Absolutely, you have to take that,” Ridenour said of the late offensive success. “We haven’t been swinging the bats great, so I think that seeing some competitive at-bats, some solid contact late in the game is something we can hopefully carry over to the next game.”
Both teams will return to action Friday when Alcoa hosts Sequoyah and Greenback travels to West.
