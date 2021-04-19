The success of Alcoa’s regular season came down to two games against Kingston in two days, and ultimately fell on the right arms of seniors Riley Heaton and Ryan Whitson.
Heaton held up his end of the deal, tossing a compete game in which he limited the Yellowjackets to three hits to propel the Tornadoes to a 3-1 victory Monday at Alcoa High School.
“This game was a big game for us because if we come out and win today and tomorrow, we get the district tournament here,” Heaton told The Daily Times. “That’s a big thing for us as a team, and those are the games you live for — games your whole season leads up to.”
Heaton was at his best with the pressure on, tallying five of his seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
Kingston’s Wyatt Heidle led off the second inning with a double, but Heaton never allowed him to advance further, sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around a fly out to left field. Heaton once again stranded a leadoff double in the fourth with back-to-back punch outs before getting Grayson Woodlee to fly out to right to end the inning.
Heaton retired the next seven batters before walking Bo Baker and surrendering a single to Woodlee with one away in the seventh. Heaton struck out Tanner McNew before walking Ryan Nelson to load the bases, and then got Jackson Puckett to fly out to center after an error dashed his shutout bid.
“Our big thing is compete, next pitch,” Alcoa coach Scott Dunn said. “He is a kid that is a four-year starter for us. He’s a baseball player. He’s a tough kid, and that’s what tough baseball players do, they grind those things out. He got out of two jams and we were able to pick him up a little bit, and even when they had bases loaded on that last play, he toughened it up and got the win.”
Heaton out-dueled Collins, who only allowed two baserunners in scoring position through the first five innings before the Tornadoes (17-5-1, 5-0 District 4-AA) broke through for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“I definitely feed off that,” Heaton said. “Seeing a guy go out there and compete against my guys when I have all the faith in the world in my team, it definitely flips a switch for me. You want to go out there and do the things he’s doing, one through nine. It’s exciting to say the least.”
Junior shortstop Nate Hartless started Alcoa’s lone inning with any offensive output with a one-out single, which was followed by back-to-back walks from junior catcher Isaac Whitehead and junior pinch hitter Dalton Fiegle.
Hartless broke the scoreless tie scoring on a wild pitch and Whitson drove in another with a single through the left side. Freshman Jonah Burchfield gave Alcoa a 3-0 lead with a squeeze bunt that brought home Fiegle.
“I simply told them one thing: good teams win these kind of games,” Dunn said. “I think we have the potential to be a really good team, and we have to win games like that no matter how you do it. You have to find a way, and they found a way. I thought they had four great at-bats against a really good left-handed pitcher and hung in there.”
Heaton finished the job in the next half inning and paved the way for Whitson to secure an unblemished district record for the third consecutive season (excluding 2020) and the right to host the District 4-AA tournament when the Tornadoes travel to face Kingston at 5:30 p.m. today.
“Ryan is a kid that I don’t have to worry about because he’s on the ball with what he’s doing,” Dunn said. “His mechanics are really sound and he really fills up the zone. I know exactly what I’m getting when Ryan is on the mound, so we’re really comfortable with him going tomorrow.”
