Registration for the Tornado Basketball Camp, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon on May 31 to June 3, is open.
Both boys and girls between kindergarten and eighth grade can participate in the camp. It costs $15 to attend a single day or $60 for all four days.
Those interested can register at https://gofan.co/app/events/595656?schoolId=TN11296. For more information, text, call or email Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins at (423) 773-6210 or rcollins@alcoaschools.net.
