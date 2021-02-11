The Alcoa boys and girls basketball teams both cruised to victories over McMinn County on Thursday at Alcoa High School.
The Lady Tornadoes notched a 55-28 victory while the Tornadoes completed the sweep with a 81-68 win.
The senior quintet of Kenzie Wilburn (22 points), Baylee Stewart (13), Brenna Ridge (8), Chrystyn Sammy (2) and Ana Espinoza (2) combined for 47 points for the Lady Tornadoes (15-7).
Sophomore guard Tai Cates tallied a game-high 25 points for the Tornadoes (13-9) while freshman guard Jahvin Carter scored 21. Brayden Anderson, Ronald Jackson and Isiah Cox posted nine, six and two points, respectively, on their Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.