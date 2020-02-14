Three Alcoa basketball players won superlative awards to highlight Alcoa's haul from the District 4-AA postseason honors.
Destiny Haworth led the way for the Lady Tornadoes. The senior was named District 4-AA MVP. Her sister, Karli, was named Freshman of the Year. Alcoa's Mak Bremer and Kenzie Wilburn also were named to the all-district team.
Tai Cates, the Tornadoes' leading scorer was named Newcomer of the Year. Nick Roberts and Cam Burden also earned all-district honors.
Both Alcoa teams have one regular season district game remaining. The Tornadoes host Kingston on Tuesday.
