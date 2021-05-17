The postgame huddle in right field lingered longer than usual for Alcoa baseball on Monday night.
Amid the hugs and handshakes, Tornadoes head coach Steve Dunn had a message of gratitude for his senior class — one that brought unprecedented success to the program in the last four seasons and whose run had just ended against Gibbs in a 4-0 Region 2-AA semifinal loss.
“These seniors, what they’ve done for this program and what they’ve built these last four years, they’ve just been part of really building this into something that’s very respectable,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “They’ve won three consecutive district tournaments, they’ve won the first regional game in Alcoa history, they’ve won 80 games.
“Everything they’ve done is just phenomenal. One thing about those guys is they’ll give you everything they’ve got and they’ll play for you, they’ll go to war for you.”
The seniors gave everything one more time against the Eagles, but the opportunities were few and far between with Gibbs pitcher Reilly Byers on the mound.
Byers kept the Tornadoes quiet at the plate to the tune of two hits and 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
Alcoa’s best scoring chance came in the bottom of the first after Nate Hartless reached on an error, Riley Heaton singled to left and Isaac Whitehead drew a two-out walk, but came up empty handed after Byers struck out Whitson looking.
“That first inning we were a hit away,” Dunn said. “That pitcher (Byers), I really like him. He pitched a great game. We were hoping that we could somehow figure out how to scratch out three runs.
“I thought Riley (Heaton) and Ryan (Whitson) did a good job but I feel like we gave up too many walks. They had some timely hits and we didn’t. My hats off to them. Hopefully we’ll learn from it.”
Both Heaton and Whitson had strong outings as Heaton allowed three hits and struck out three in just over four innings of work and Whitson pitched seven strikeouts and gave up one hit in relief duty.
Gibbs made the most of its limited opportunities on base, taking a 1-0 lead to break the stalemate in the third off of a Braden Graves line drive single to center to score Mason Bell and posting three more runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, a Dawson Warwick RBI groundout and a gutsy decision from Graves to steal home two outs.
“We were hoping we could knock them off,” Dunn said. “They’re a very good team and it would have been a great win for us. We hung in there, but baseball is baseball. The end comes for everybody and it came for us today.”
While Dunn’s final postgame message of the season was geared towards the seniors, he took the underclassmen to the side to talk about the future, which now has a stronger foundation thanks in large part to the players that played their final high school game on Monday.
“Hopefully they’ll take a winning attitude into the offseason now that they know how to win,” Dunn said. “We’ve really built something to where we come into the season expecting to win 20 games, we expect to win our district. Next year we’re changing some things and our district is getting tougher so we’ve got to adjust to that and just keep building baseball players and whatever talent comes through our doors we will coach them up the best we can.
“Hopefully at the end of all this they’re better young men than when they started and we will keep building something that our community and our school can be proud of.”
