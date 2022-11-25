PULASKI — In order to book its ticket to the state championship, Alcoa had to go on a separate trip, one spanning 253 miles.
The length of the journey, and the win that came after the Tornadoes reached their destination, made their latest title game berth that much sweeter.
Alcoa downed Giles County in Pulaski, using timely scores and a strong defensive effort to eliminate the Bobcats, 38-13, and advance to the Class 3A championship on Dec. 2. The Tornadoes (13-1) are in search of their eighth straight state title.
“It’s definitely a big reward,” Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford told The Daily Times. “Having a long bus ride like that and then come and beat Giles at their place. Now, it’s time to get ready for state.”
Alcoa was paced from start to end by sophomore Eli Graf, who scored two touchdowns, one while filling in for Lunsford at quarterback with the win in hand, and also snagged an interception on the first drive for Giles County (10-4).
“I thought (Graf) played excellent,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “That’s been him all year long. We ask him to do a whole lot for a sophomore. He’s our trigger-man on trick plays, he plays corner, he plays quarterback, he returns kicks. He does a lot of things, but he was big tonight.
“His turnovers, his play coming in and playing quarterback, just a lot of different things he does for us. A huge future ahead for him.”
The Tornadoes also shut down a strong Bobcats backfield featuring dynamic quarterback Kamauri Turner, who came into Friday’s matchup with 1,367 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground.
Turner finished with 78 yards rushing on 22 carries. Though he tallied two touchdown carries, they both came late with the control firmly in Alcoa’s favor.
“I thought we played great defense tonight,” Nix said. “They matched our physicality. I thought they were extremely physical. They came up, tried to run the ball, did some things that we hadn’t accounted for, hadn’t prepared for. They’ve had some injuries this year, so they were forced to adapt.
“I thought our defense played well, creating turnovers.”
Alcoa’s own offense started relatively slow. Though Graf followed up his own interception by taking a trick-play handoff 42 yards to score on the Tornadoes’ first drive, Alcoa then turned the ball over on downs two straight times.
The first came when Zach Lunsford’s pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-8 from Giles County’s 30-yard line. On the other, Lunsford was sacked for a 7-yard loss on fourth-and-6 from the Giles County 31.
With its defense setting the tone, though, Alcoa eventually got into more of a groove.
Elijah Cannon capped an 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, and after a Brennen Duggan interception on the Bobcats’ next possession, Luke Cannon took a Lunsford pass 28 yards for the Tornadoes’ third score.
A leaping grab by Eli Owens for a 7-yard score, a 26-yard field goal by Bacon Lauderback and a late 5-yard touchdown run by Graf made up Alcoa’s second-half scoring as the Tornadoes kept the Bobcats at bay. Alcoa also blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt by Giles County.
Turner broke off two touchdown runs in the game’s latter stages, one for 21 yards and the other for 61, but all they did was put a dent in Alcoa’s substantial advantage.
Alcoa will face East Nashville in the Class 3A championship game. It will be the second season in a row that the Tornadoes face the Eagles in the state title game; Alcoa beat East Nashville, 45-14, last season to notch its seventh straight championship.
Before making a go at that eighth consecutive title, though, the Tornadoes had to make another 253-mile trip back home, one undoubtedly more relaxed than the one coming up.
“Really happy about how our kids responded,” Nix said. “A long road trip, a long day. Off of school a whole week. Definitely some altering and changing their schedules, so was really happy about how we came out strong, came out fast.”
