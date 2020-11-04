Alcoa coach Gary Rankin knows there’s some luck involved at this stage of the football season.
For the winningest program in Tennessee, that doesn’t necessarily have much to do with whether or not the Tornadoes will advance past the first round of the playoffs this week.
But even notching a victory doesn’t mean there’s no risk for a loss.
“When I say ‘luck,’ I don’t mean win the game,” Rankin said. “We weren’t lucky the other night. We lost one of our best players. You’ve just got to have things happen that go your way to get through the five rounds.”
The player to whom Rankin is referring is senior Isiah Cox. Cox, who plays cornerback and wide receiver, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the opening kickoff against Dobyns-Bennett last week.
Cox was a key part of the Tornadoes’ game on both sides of the ball. Nevertheless, they will have to make do without him as they enter postseason play against Johnson County (4-5) in the first round. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Alcoa (9-1).
“It’s a great honor for them to get in the playoffs,” Rankin said of Johnson County. “I’m sure they know they have a hard road when they get here, but it will be fun. If I weren’t coaching Alcoa, I’d like to be playing against Alcoa.”
It’s no secret the Tornadoes are heavy favorites entering this game. The last time they faced Johnson County, it was in the first round of the 2014 playoffs, and they cruised past them, 62-14.
Alcoa hasn’t experienced any kind of lull in success since then. The program has its sights set on a sixth straight state title and 19th overall — the most of any program in the state.
“We’re excited — we look at it as a new season,” Rankin said of the playoffs. “We’re hopeful. We’re ready.”
However, Alcoa suffered a notable setback Thursday night at 6A powerhouse Dobyns-Bennett. Cox — the 2019 Region 2-3A defensive player of the year — injured his shoulder while returning the opening kickoff more than 30 yards to the 50.
That didn’t initially keep Cox off the field. From there, he stepped in at quarterback and managed to throw a touchdown pass deep to Brayden Anderson on a trick play on the first play of Alcoa’s opening drive.
That was his last play of the season.
“He knew something was wrong,” Rankin said. “He played two plays. (Got injured) on the kickoff, then he sucked it up and hoped it’d go away, maybe. When he threw that pass, it just finished it off.
“I hate it for him. It probably hurt me as much as any kid we’ve had get hurt. It was a devastating loss for us.”
Alcoa went on to win 20-7 — an impressive feat given Dobyns-Bennett’s clout. But losing Cox ahead of the playoffs was significant to Rankin for reasons beyond his talent.
“He’s one of the best, most dedicated — loves our school, loves our football program, loves our community — (players),” Rankin said. “You cut Isiah open and he’s Alcoa through and through and through. That’s not true with everybody. He’s a kid who loves to play — loves to practice and be around his teammates.”
Junior Jamal Williams was tasked with stepping in for Cox, who Alcoa assistant coach Brian Nix called “maybe one of the best corners in the state.”
Nix said Williams played more snaps Thursday for Alcoa than he did the whole season combined.
“He was ready to play — there wasn’t anything we couldn’t call with him out there,” Nix said. “I was so proud of him. You want to see discipline and effort. We’re playing hard and fast and physical, and we’re having fun.”
