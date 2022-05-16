Before Alcoa’s season began, it was looking to Monday.
The Lady Tornadoes aspirations are much bigger than the Region 1-2A semifinals, but to reach their ultimate goal, they knew as early as last May that they needed to get past that point first.
They failed to do that a year ago, losing to Union County in the semifinals to end their season. Because of the motivation stemming from that defeat, Alcoa’s 2022 team had no interest in repeating history.
Behind a strong pitching performance from Gabby Burkhart and a four-run third inning, the Lady Tornadoes punched their ticket to the region championship with a 5-0 win over Johnson County at Dawn Marsh Field.
Alcoa will play South Greene in Greeneville on Wednesday.
“I think that our kids have had that (semifinal loss) in the back of their minds as soon as we started this year,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We were not satisfied with how we finished last year. We thought that we finished several games too early. Up until this point, we talked about the day you plant the seed is not the day that you pick the fruit and the postseason is where you start going after your fruit.
“They worked hard all season and they’re starting to see the fruits of their labor coming into it now.”
Although not a part of last year’s team, Burkhart still drew motivation from those around her who were, and it has been evident throughout the season — and against the Longhorns.
“I definitely think that (last year’s region semifinal loss) was something that kind of drove us to where we are now, but we just have to focus on one game at a time and that’s what we did tonight,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart had something else to prove against Johnson County on a more personal level. She struggled in her last outing in the circle during Alcoa’s 12-4 win over Union County in the District 4-2A semifinals, but Fekete Bailey’s confidence in her remained. Starting her against Johnson County was about building Burkhart’s confidence in a game where the Lady Tornadoes’ season was on the line.
She went all seven innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters.
“I don’t think it was a certain pitch, it was just telling myself that it’s one pitch at a time,” Burkhart said. “I can’t focus on the next pitch or the pitch after that, I just needed to focus on that pitch.”
“The other day Gabby came in to pitch against Union County and did not have her best stuff and she would be the first one to tell you that,” Fekete Bailey added. “I have all of the confidence in the world in her, and I wanted to give her another shot to come out in a very big ballgame and she came out and pitched like she’s pitched all year. That’s what I expected her to do because that’s the player that she is.”
Even when Burkhart showed a chink in her armor, Alcoa’s infield was right there to back her up.
With the Lady Tornadoes (20-8) leading 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Longhorns (12-10) tallied their first and only two hits off of back-to-back singles from Faith Walsh and Autumn Lewis, a ground out to Jaylyn Halliburton at first base was followed by a Sydni Porter line out to second baseman Kara Pitts, who flipped the ball over to Italia Kyle at shortstop to pull off the double play.
“I think it really helps to know that I can throw it where (the batter) can hit it and the defense is going to make plays,” Burkhart said. “That makes it to where I don’t have to worry about blowing it by them or anything like that. It allows me to just focus on hitting my spots and letting the defense work.”
While defense highlighted the afternoon, Alcoa managed eight hits at the plate. Cassa Arnold led off the bottom first with a single to center field and Olivia Emert scored her from second on an RBI double to lead 1-0.
The Lady Tornadoes turned to small ball in the third, a move that paid off with four runs in the frame. After singles from Arnold and Kyle to start the inning, Halliburton used a bunt single to plate Alcoa’s second run.
Leading 2-0, Pitts and Dylan Jablonski connected on singles that scratched two more runs across from Kyle and Makenzie Davis before Pitts capped the scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Hannah Fritts.
“One of the things that we struggled with early in the season was getting the bunt down,” Fekete Bailey said. “That’s one thing that we really stressed because that’s as important as hitting a home run. In the last couple of games, getting the bunt down is the reason we’ve won games or at least extended our lead. Today we had two bunts that helped extend our lead and we scored in both of those innings.
“Small ball, especially in the postseason, becomes so much more important because sometimes against really good pitchers you have to manufacture runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.