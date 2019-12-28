The Alcoa boys basketball team edged Booker T. Washington (Ga.), 65-62, on Saturday in the second round of the Lake City Classic in Acworth, Ga.
TJ Martin led the way for the Tornadoes (7-4) with 18 points.
Also for Alcoa, Tai Cates scored 16 points, and Isaiah Cox contributed 11.
