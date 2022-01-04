Through most of Tuesday's game, Alcoa did what was necessary. For just a short, pivotal stretch, it didn't.
The Tornadoes kept pace with Knoxville Webb for more than two quarters, led by strong play from Jahvin Carter and Jordan Harris. Rough patches, particularly early in the game and near its end, made a win more and more improbable, though, and Alcoa ultimately fell to Webb, 75-51.
"I honestly thought we put 24 minutes of competitive basketball together," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "The problem is, against a great team, you can't leave eight minutes on the table. I thought we got off to a slow start and that affected us.
"I thought we did some good things in the third quarter. I was disappointed with the very end. I thought we kind of laid down the last two-and-a-half, three minutes. That can't be any part of our identity, but credit to Webb. They're a good basketball team."
Carter and Harris combined for 18 of 25 first-half points for Alcoa (5-11), and Collins cited Harris for helping keep the Tornadoes in the game early. They trailed 30-25 at halftime after being down by just a point to open the second quarter.
"A lot of credit to Jordan Harris," Collins said. "We were down double-digits I think pretty early in the first half, could have gone a different direction, but he became a guy who kind of just made some defensive plays and played with a little fire and got us going. The whole team kind of responded to that, we strung together some stops and you're going into halftime down five."
As has been the trend this season for Alcoa, though, defensive struggles doomed it down the stretch. Though some Tornadoes made impressive plays on that end, the Spartans (13-1) scored 20 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth to keep the comeback out of reach.
Webb hit 11 total 3-pointers against Alcoa, who made only three, two by Carter and one by Harris.
"Defense has been a lot of our focus," Collins said. "We're not exactly where I want to be, but we're trying to rebrand. I think it starts with an ability to contain the ball. If you contain the ball, it allows you to finish a possession with contesting a shot. Webb is really good at creating advantage, keeping advantage, creating a big advantage-shot.
"We have the guys buying-in defensively. To see Jordan Harris make some of those plays, I thought Eli Owens did a good job on the glass. He's diving on the floor for loose balls. That has to become kind of our identity when you're struggling defensively."
Alcoa will need to regroup before hosting Gatlinburg-Pittman, which leads District 2-2A, on Friday.
"We've got a huge test in Gatlinburg-Pittman coming in," Collins said.
Knoxville Webb Lady Spartans 58, Alcoa Lady Tornadoes 35: Alcoa wasn’t ready for what it faced on the court Tuesday.
The Lady Tornadoes often put teams away with explosive scoring, but that wasn’t there for them against Knoxville Webb; in uncommon fashion, they didn’t even reach 40 points.
With the offense cold, they needed mental toughness to power through against a tenacious opponent, but that was absent, too. It was all too much for Alcoa, as it couldn’t overcome the adversity it faced and fell apart more each quarter in the 58-35 home loss.
"(Webb’s) defense was really good and really aggressive," Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. "They let both teams play and one team was ready for that, one team wasn’t. To be honest, we were not really tough tonight. We were soft tonight physically and probably worse mentally."
The Lady Tornadoes (7-8) didn’t get the scoring output they expect from deadeye shooter Karli Haworth, who typically knocks down multiple 3-pointers each game.
Though Macie Ridge and Eden Davis both finished in double-figures, Webb's staunch defense and the game's physicality prevented Alcoa from reaching its offensive potential.
"I don’t know if it frustrates me more to be honest (that we have the potential) because they let us play and I’m okay with that sometimes, but we whined about it, we complained, we let the no-calls affect us and (Webb) didn’t," Baumann said. "I never saw their girls react negatively to getting fouled. That didn’t affect their effort and their play.
"That’s why I bring up that we’re soft because we let things outside of our control affect our attitude and our effort."
Though the Lady Tornadoes trailed by just a point to start the second quarter, the Lady Spartans (8-7) made it a nine-point deficit by halftime, then extended their lead to double-digits, 45-31, by the end of the third period.
Alcoa will face a tough test Friday when it hosts Gatlinburg-Pittman (13-3) to open District 2-2A play.
"It honestly is my fault," Baumann said. "I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready and toughen us up in practice. I told the girls in there, 'We’ve got a month to fix it. It's going to get fixed. So you either get on board and get ready or you can walk now.'
"I just told them, 'Be ready starting tomorrow.' We’re about to get tougher and we’re about to get better because (with) that play, we’ll get embarrassed again Friday. Tournament time will be done quick if we don’t get a whole lot tougher than we are right now. Again, that’s my fault as a coach."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.