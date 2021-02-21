In both the first and second half, the Alcoa boys experienced prolonged scoring droughts. Scott made sure to capitalize on both occasions.
The Tornadoes didn’t score their first field goal until five minutes, 50 seconds remained in the second quarter, allowing the Highlanders to build an 18-point lead. They began to whittle the deficit, but their rally ended when they only produced one field for 6:36 in the second half. Those two stretches allowed Scott to cruise to 65-54 victory over Alcoa in the District 4-AA consolation game inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium on Monday.
Monday’s performance followed Alcoa’s 70-49 loss to Fulton in the district semifinals. The Tornadoes (12-13) will visit the winner of the District 3-AAA (Carter or Gatlinburg-Pittman) in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Tai Cates knocked down two foul shots in the first minutes, but Alcoa didn’t score again until freshman Jahvin Carter buried a jumper at the right elbow with 5:50 left until halftime. By then, Scott had already built a 20-2 lead.
The Tornadoes were creating quality looks from the floor; they just weren’t able to get the ball through the net.
“Tonight, unfortunately I thought we went through stretches where we just missed point-blank easy ones around the rim,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “If you don’t put together a good performance on both sides of the ball — offensively and defensively — at this point you lose. There are nothing but good basketball teams left.”
Cates scored 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. Carter added 16 points. No one else on Alcoa’s roster had more than six points.
The Tornadoes also struggled defensively at times, allowing Trey Morrow to drop a game-high 30 points. Still, they kept fighting, despite the early deficit. Carter intercepted a pass at midcourt and scored a layup to cut Scott’s lead to 20-6. Later in the quarter, he drove the right baseline for a layup and buried a jumper on the next possession to melt the deficit to 29-21.
In the third quarter, Cates buried a triple from the left corner to cut Scott’s advantage to 35-27 with 4:51 left in the third. The Tornadoes had several opportunities to further slice into Scott’s lead, but couldn’t capitalize. The Highlanders went on a 14-2 run to extinguish Alcoa’s comeback attempt. Morrow punctuated the spurt by splashing a triple to give Scott a 49-29 lead.
“I thought we stayed the course,” Collins said. “We kept trying to create turnovers. We kept competing until the final horn. But all those plays that could have been momentum plays, or game-changing plays, we just didn’t make them tonight. I thought Scott made a couple and that’s the difference between a win and a loss at this point. There isn’t a lot of room for error.”
Collins still believes that his team can regroup before its quarterfinal game on Saturday. The upcoming Region 2-AA tournament represents a clean slate for the Tornadoes. They can atone for how they played in the district tournament with a strong performance Saturday.
“There will be a lot of people who will say we are done, but that’s not the case,” Collins said. “I firmly believe whoever it’s going to be, we can go out there and beat them. Everything is a one-game entity. We just have to put together one performance at a time. We will be prepared; we will play hard and we will play together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.