Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said the Tornadoes entered Monday night’s Class AA sectional game playing some of their best basketball all season.
Unfortunately for Alcoa, the team couldn’t sustain that success against Sullivan South and lost 76-70 on its home court.
“For whatever reason, we were just kind of out of sorts offensively,” Collins said. “We settled more than we needed to. We couldn’t get timely stops. The formula that got us here and won a region championship — we seemed to abandon it for whatever reason.”
Alcoa never found a rhythm against the Rebels, who hit timely 3-pointers to stay in control. The Tornadoes battled back from 15 points down to make it a one-possession game in the third quarter, but they couldn’t get over the hump.
The win advanced Sullivan South (30-5) to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Alcoa (21-11) entered the matchup on a three-game winning streak after suffering a 52-40 loss to Fulton in the District 4-AA championship. The Tornadoes rectified it with a 72-57 win over the Falcons for the Region 2-AA title.
“Obviously, you’re riding in here on a high,” said Collins, who took over as Alcoa’s coach ahead of this season. “A lot of credit goes to Sullivan South. I thought they played with more poise tonight. I thought they executed the game plan better than we did. They were the better team tonight.”
A freshman, Taishaun Cates led Alcoa in scoring with 34 points while Nick Roberts (13 points) and Camden Burden (10 points) joined him in double figures.
The Rebels didn’t take their first lead until the final minute of the first quarter, when a 3-point play briefly put them ahead 12-10.
Alcoa’s Ronald Jackson tied things up with a pair of free throws, but Sullivan South grabbed momentum with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 15-12 advantage entering the second quarter.
“We forced a lot early,” Collins said. “Sometimes, you feel like you can’t get the stop and you feel like you have to answer really quick, and you just kind of fall into a little bit of a panic mode. You never find your comfort zone.”
Sullivan South took advantage with four 3-pointers in the second quarter to extend its lead to 33-23 with two minutes left, but the Tornadoes ended the quarter on a high note with four unanswered points to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime.
Sullivan South kept its foot on the gas, though, opening the third quarter with nine unanswered points for a 42-27 lead — its largest of the game.
The Tornadoes didn’t fold. They went on a 7-0 run before a Cates 3-pointer with 1:30 left cut the deficit to 49-46.
It was as close as the Tornadoes got to closing the gap, with Sullivan South ending the frame with seven unanswered points for a 56-46 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We’re feisty and we fight,” Cates said. “We just weren’t making shots. Our night was just a lot of in-and-out shots.”
Cates capped the scoring with a long 3-pointer before the buzzer, but it was too little, too late.
Collins commended Alcoa’s four seniors — Roberts, TJ Martin, Caden Tollett and Daunte Asbury — for buying in during his first season at the helm of the Tornadoes’ program.
“They had no reason to believe in me as a head coach and, from day one, I feel like I got 100% confidence from all of them,” Collins said. “They’ve really set a high bar for our program moving forward, and we’re going to try to build on that.”
