The Alcoa boys golf team proved Monday that it is capable of getting back to the Class A/AA state tournament after missing out a year ago.
Alcoa finished tied for second on their home course, Egwani Farms, shooting a 157 to draw even with region foe Kingston, which upset the Tornadoes in last season's region tournament. Knoxville Webb won the match with a score of 153.
Bryce Barber shot a team-best 2-over 38 for the Tornadoes while Riley Parsons, Zach Borden and Noah Witten were not too far behind, posting a 39, 40 and 40, respectively.
William Blount finished fourth in the five-team match, with senior Nick Etherton carding a match-best 33. Tyler Graves shot a 44, Isaiah Jones recorded a 40 and Ryley Forester logged a 47.
The Lady Governors (95) finished second behind Kingston (92), with Julia Kessler scoring 48 and Anna Lewis posting a 47. Alcoa's Toni Turner logged a 60.
