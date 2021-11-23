Alcoa went into Tuesday’s game against Johnson City’s Providence Academy at Vernon Osborne Gymnasium hoping to find out more about itself. What head coach Ryan Collins learned was that his team doesn’t give up.
The Tornadoes held the lead for the entire first half and most of the second, but the Knights came from behind to take a late lead before Alcoa freshman A.J. Love scored at the buzzer to send it into overtime where Providence ran away with it in a 97-90 decision.
“I know what we’re doing is asking a lot of our kids, but I know our kids can deliver,” Collins told The Daily Times. “That’s kind of what early season is about honestly, is forming an identity. One part of our identity is battling through adversity and competing no matter if you’re tired, or ailing or have injuries, whatever the case is. We’ve done that consistently but we’ve got to be better defensively.”
The Tornadoes were paced by Tai Cates and Jahvin Carter who finished with 34 and 32 points, respectively.
Alcoa (2-3) led from the opening tip, scoring first on a Cates layup and jumping out to an 8-0 lead. Providence rallied to pull within two at 8-6 but the Tornadoes used a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter to extend their lead to 10 at 21-11.
At times, it looked like Alcoa was going to put the Knights (3-2) away early, especially when Cates tallied three consecutive 3-pointers to go up 36-24, but the Tornadoes defense couldn’t get enough stops and Providence hung around to take its first lead early in the third quarter thanks to a 7-0 run.
Neither team led by more than four points for much of the second half until the Knights started to pull away with less than 40 seconds left, taking advantage of the free-throw line to take a 76-71 lead — their largest advantage to that point — but Alcoa used a 6-2 run to stay within striking distance.
Providence’s Andrew Lawrence had a chance to ice it at the charity stripe but missed the first of two free throws to keep it a one-possession game. With two seconds remaining, Love decided to drive and hit a floater as time expired.
“I was really proud of A.J. Love on that last play,” Collins said. “We preach all of the time about finding an advantage and keeping an advantage. The ball found his hands with two seconds left and a lot of freshmen would panic in that moment and look to get it back to Jahvin (Carter) or Tai (Cates), but he didn’t. He made a good strong drive, a beautiful floater, gets us to overtime.”
Alcoa’s late push didn’t carry over into overtime as the Knights opened up a 7-0 run to put it out of reach as the Tornadoes continued to struggle slowing down Providence’s ability to get to the basket.
“You feel like all of the momentum is going your way, but we just couldn’t get a stop late,” Collins said. “That’s on us. It’s hard when you’re constantly putting pressure on yourself and trying to trade buckets. In my opinion, 90 (points) should win a basketball game but we give up 97.”
After beating Austin-East on Monday, Alcoa turned around and easily dispatched Ooltewah on Tuesday to improve to 2-3 in the early-going of the season.
“We needed that,” Baumann said. “We had a rough start, really through the whole first month with injuries and sicknesses and different things. Just lots of adversity. We’ve got a tough schedule and with the girl’s we’re missing, we knew it was going to be hard and we needed a win. I thought we grew some.”
Macie Ridge scored 21 points and Kara Pitts and Karli Haworth added 13 points each as the Lady Tornadoes hit seven 3-pointers, but it was their defensive showing that impressed Baumann the most.
“I’m really happy with our defense today,” Baumann said. “We’ve got to get better defensively and that’s how we’re going to win games. We’re a long way from tournament time, but that’s what’s going to win games and we’re trying to get that across early, so I’m proud of our defensive effort.”
