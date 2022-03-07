Terrence Dorsey looked around in disappointment as the first of two free throws clanged off the rim.
The senior guard was fouled on a desperation jump shot with half a second remaining in overtime and given an opportunity to prolong his career, but a miss off the left-side of the rim on his first attempt seemed to spell the end.
Dorsey redeemed himself in part by perfectly placing a purposeful miss on the second shot that gave junior guard Jordan Harris a chance at a game-tying putback, but it too fell short, bouncing off the backboard then to the floor to conclude Alcoa’s 54-52 loss to Tyner Academy on Monday in the Class 2A sectionals inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“I think the message to all of them is sometimes when you go all in on something, you have to realize that you can come up heartbroken,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “I think for us to get to the point this season where I truly thought we were kind of all in together, it hurts, but tonight we ended up in the heartbroken state.
“One play doesn’t define (this loss). It’s hard to understand that when you’re sitting there and see your career end like that, but there is a small margin for error in a basketball game, and every play matters when you come up two points short.”
A second opportunity following a seemingly game-ending scenario was fitting considering how many times Alcoa (17-18) answered after staring elimination in the face.
The Tornadoes made one field goal in the first quarter en route to an early 13-4 deficit but pulled within three by halftime and then reeled off a 7-0 run to start the third and take a 29-25 lead.
Three straight layups by Tyner’s Latavious Conyers to open the fourth gave the Rams (23-10) a 43-35 lead with four minutes, 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Alcoa sophomore guard Jahvin Carter kept the Tornadoes alive with three layups of his own, two in transition, over a 49-second span out of a timeout.
An and-one by Tyner’s Nehemiah Bloodsaw that gave the Rams a 47-43 lead with 1:24 remaining in regulation appeared like it might finally bury Alcoa, but freshman forward Eli Owens and Carter each hit two clutch free throws and helped get stops on the other end to force overtime.
“We have done that time and time again,” Collins said. “We’ve been counted out, backs on the mat, and we continue to just rise and overcome. I think that’s what made this postseason ride special for me, and I think that’s what has made it special for the kids — that togetherness to stay the course and see it through to the end.”
While Alcoa clung to that never-say-die mentality, an inability to keep Tyner out of the paint prevented it from taking advantage of whatever momentum swung its way.
All but six of the Rams’ points came at the rim or the free-throw line. Conyers led the way with 27 points.
“You’re going to look back at a lot of that and have regrets,” Collins said. “I think sometimes a (defensive) change can be good, but when your back is against the mat, as a coach, you get back to who you are. We’ve been solid defensively, the game plan was fine and we were in it, so we didn’t make a change.
“We had teaching points on (Conyers), we just didn’t necessarily do them well, and that’s a shame.”
Carter tallied a game high-tying 27 points for Alcoa while Dorsey added 12, four of which came in overtime as he gave the Tornadoes the lead in overtime on two different occasions before having a final minute to forget.
With Alcoa trailing by one, he slipped and turned the ball over, allowing Bloodsaw to score in transition and give Tyner a 54-51 lead. He got the opportunity to make amends at the free-throw line but could not convert.
And yet, Dorsey was a constant that propelled Alcoa to the brink of its first state tournament appearance since 2018 despite an up-and-down season that saw reigning Daily Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year Tai Cates transfer and the Tornadoes lose by more than 20 points eight times.
“I think this was a big step for our program,” Collins said. “We have certain standards that we want to be about, and right at the top of the list is passion. I think we turned into a group that became passionate about each other, and instead of just going out and playing with somebody, we were truly playing for somebody.
“We did a really good job of accepting each other for who we are through the good and through the bad and not abandoning one another when it was bad.
“From when you watched early in the season to now, we got better, but you don’t do any of that without relationships in the locker room. You want it to be a family. Obviously, skill matters but culture matters and character matters, too.”
