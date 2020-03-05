KNOXVILLE — After losing two of three games against Fulton including last week’s district championship game, Alcoa flipped the script in the Region 2-AA championship game, according to coach Ryan Collins.
Alcoa played nearly flawlessly to push past a one-point halftime deficit and flew past the Falcons 72-57 to claim the regional title and the right to host Monday night’s sectional playoff against Sullivan South.
Fulton (21-7) had not allowed more than 64 points against Class AA foes this season. Led by tournament MVP Nick Roberts (23 points) and freshman Taishawn Cates (18 points), the Tornadoes (21-10) hit 64 points with a 15-point advantage three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Turnovers troubled Alcoa in the district championship game. After playing even with Fulton through three quarters, the Tornadoes gave up possessions nine times in the final quarter to give Fulton the 52-40 win on Feb. 25.
Thursday night, Alcoa committed four first quarter turnovers but only two more giveaways over the final three periods.
“Last time, we just literally self-imploded, and a lot of that was due to frustration with ourselves and teammates, turning on one another,” Collins said. “Tonight, we stayed the course and stayed together. We stayed feisty and we were able to frustrate our opponent for the second game in a row.”
In the regional semifinal, Alcoa held Carter to its lowest scoring total of the season. Fulton’s offense showed its power at points, but the Alcoa defense stepped up to a higher level in the second half.
Fulton started off with a 24-19 lead, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers in the opening quarter. The Falcons canned 4 of 6 in the second quarter, but Alcoa kept pace with two treys from Cates and one from T.J. Martin (13 points). A last second trey, one of nine for the Falcons overall, kept Alcoa trailing at the break but by just 37-36.
Mr. Basketball finalist Edward Lacy led Fulton with 18 points. The slick point guard scored nine first half points but was held scoreless in the pivotal third quarter.
“We threw a diamond-and-one at (Lacy) to try to limit his shots and make the other kids score,” Collins said. “With that scheme, it can be hard to rebound but I thought in the second half we really rebounded well, and that made the difference.”
Isiah Cox was the primary defender on Lacy in the third period, but Alcoa rotated well to help shut down penetrations from the Fulton perimeter.
Lacy was held scoreless, and Alcoa limited Fulton to eight third quarter points. Cam Burden scored eight of his 10 in the third, including 5 of 6 free throws, to help Alcoa pull ahead 50-45 entering the final stanza.
Two quick buckets to open the fourth quarter cemented the flipped script with Fulton beginning to panic.
Cox followed a soaring rebound with a strong drive, and Cates made a sweet dish into Roberts for an easy layup to force Fulton coach Jody Wright into a quick timeout. Lacy missed an outside shot, and Cox followed with an and-one and Alcoa smelled the win.
The Tornadoes lengthened some possessions but stayed aggressive and with the growing confidence pulled out to the victory.
“You’ve got to keep your foot down in a game like that,” Collins said. “If you go to stall too soon, your kids can get uptight and sometimes you struggle to finish. I trust the guys on the floor and obviously they were in a really good state with confidence.”
Fulton pressed for much of the fourth quarter but Alcoa’s surplus of strong ball-handlers crushed any Falcon hopes. Martin, Cates and Cox took turns breaking the press that led to easy buckets or free throws.
With Fulton pressing and fouling in its last gasp, the Tornadoes calmly hit 9 of 11 free throws in the final period and were 15 of 19 overall from the stripe. Cox was 4-for-5 and Cates a perfect 4-for-4 in last quarter free throws.
Alcoa finished 8 of 13 from beyond the arc, taking three second-half treys while preferring the drive and dish. Roberts had three treys, with Martin and Cates each adding two from downtown.
“This feels really good,” Cates said, after the team emerged from a raucous locker-room celebration. “I’m just a freshman so this is my first time ever. It felt really good.”
In addition to MVP Roberts, Burden, Cates and Martin were named to the All-Tournament team.
