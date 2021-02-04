RUTLEDGE — Alcoa senior guard Ronald Jackson pleaded with his teammates for one last defensive stop as they walked to the bench, but everything that had already occurred in the second half foreshadowed what was about to happen.
Grainger’s Ty Overbay drilled a wide-open 3-pointer when play resumed after the timeout to complete a second-half comeback and force overtime, where the Tornadoes suffered a 73-69 loss Thursday at Grainger High School.
“I thought we went away from everything that helped us build a lead late,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “Right now, when things snowball on us, we’re not capable of stopping the snowball from rolling downhill.
“We have to figure out how to be better late in games. We don’t have it solved at this point in time and it continues to cost us in big ways.”
Alcoa (11-9) led 38-21 at halftime and took a 53-43 advantage into the fourth quarter after freshman guard Jahvin Carter found sophomore guard Jordan Harris for a layup in the final seconds of the third.
It all unraveled shortly after.
A 3-pointer from sophomore guard Tai Cates gave Alcoa a 58-47 lead, but Grainger responded with a 15-4 run, capped by Overbay’s triple with 31 seconds left to play.
The Tornadoes had plenty of opportunities to dash the spurt, most notably when Jackson took a charge on a Grainger fastbreak with one minute, 10 seconds remaining, but they were unable to capitalize.
Carter scored on a putback to open the extra period, but the Grizzlies responded with eight unanswered points to wrap up their come-from-behind victory.
“I think we were just kind of disheartened that it was happening again,” Collins said. “There is no time to feel sorry for yourself in a basketball game, and that’s what’s frustrating from my side of it.
“We just have to move to the next play and continue to compete. We just haven’t been able to do it.”
Harris scored a game-high 25 points while Cates and Carter added 18 and 11.
The Tornadoes have lost four games in a row with little time to get back on track before the postseason starts. Alcoa hosts Northview Academy on Tuesday before facing county rival Maryville to conclude the regular season Friday.
“At this point, you want to be playing your best basketball,” Collins said. “Unfortunately, we’ve really struggled the past four games. We have to make some adjustments, and we will.”
The Lady Tornadoes had limited 17 consecutive opponents to under 60 points entering Thursday but forgot to pack their calling card for the 51-mile trek from Alcoa.
“I have not seen anybody get that many wide-open shots against us,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “It is things we can fix but will we? There comes a point in time where we have to quit talking about having a lot of sophomores and we grow up.
“We have to listen better. We have to execute in some different areas better. We have to go to work because we have two weeks to get better.”
Alcoa (13-7) limited Grainger (21-2) to 54 points in a season-opening loss, but it was unable to replicate that defensive success in the second meeting.
The Lady Grizzlies outscored the Lady Tornadoes, 24-11, in the opening nine minutes, 42 seconds to set the tone for Alcoa’s second-worst defensive performance of the season — it surrendered 78 points to Oak Ridge on Dec. 11.
Alcoa trimmed its deficit to six by halftime but allowed Grainger to reel off a 10-2 run to start the third quarter. The Lady Tornadoes clawed back in it once again, with 3-pointers from sophomore point guard Karli Haworth and senior forward Brenna Ridge on back-to-back possessions making it 53-47 with 4:17 remaining, but the Lady Grizzlies responded with eight unanswered points to pull away for the final time.
“It is tough to play from behind against a team like this,” Baumann said. “They have three seniors who are great — they’re all going to play college ball — and you can look at the banners over here and see that they’ve been to state two straight years, and even more than that lately.
“You’re not going to comeback on them. Even if you make runs, which we did, they’re mature enough to handle it and get past it.”
All four Alcoa scorers finished in double figures with Haworth tallying a team-high 19 points. Brenna Ridge scored 18 points, sophomore guard Macie Ridge had 11 and senior guard Kenzie Wilburn finished with 10.
The Lady Tornadoes have proven time and time again that they are capable of playing with anybody, but they have state tournament aspirations of their own, and coming up short of good teams is not a recipe for getting to Murfreesboro.
“It’s important for the girls to know they can hang with these teams, but at the same time, we have to find ways to win,” Baumann said. “Against good, experienced teams, you have to be dialed in for 32 minutes, and that’s the biggest thing. I’m looking for some maturity from our girls.”
