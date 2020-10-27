KNOXVILLE — Abdul Jaber didn’t have too many ambitious aspirations when he began running cross country last year.
The Alcoa junior wasn’t aiming to become one of the best runners in the state; he was just trying to find an activity to keep him busy last fall. He enjoyed competing in the 1600-meter race during track season, so he asked coach Pam Haggard if he could join Alcoa’s cross country team.
“I needed something to do,” Jaber told The Daily Times. “I guess it’s been going pretty well.”
That’s quite the understatement.
Jaber qualified for the Small Class state meet in his inaugural cross country season, and he will be going back next week after an even better junior campaign.
He dominated the Small Class Region 2 meet at Tommy Schumpert Park on Tuesday, placing first with a time of 17:37. Nearly a minute passed before Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sam Fulton crossed the finish line to grab second place.
Jaber’s victory propelled the Tornadoes to their third consecutive region title. Alcoa’s girls also booked a trip to the state meet next week at Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park with a second-place finish, scoring 46 points.
“He’s not one of these kids who have run since they were little,” Haggard said. “He’s come out and he’s one of the hardest working kids I have ever worked with. He loves the sport — his attitude and energy are contagious. It’s really played a big role in the team’s success.”
Jaber’s teammates were certainly successful on Tuesday. Sam Bridges (third), Robbie Soulier (fourth), Tayshaun Dunnings (sixth) and Tyler Barham (eigth) all finished in the top 10, helping Alcoa post a score of 22 — 43 points lower than the score of the No. 2 team Austin-East.
On the girls side, Alcoa sophomore Lydia Whitlock finished third with a time of 23:11. Her junior teammate Anastasia Lamar came in fifth. Ashley Halter (eigth) and Kathryn Anderson (tenth) placed in the top 10, and Ainsley Lamar finished 20th.
“They have worked so hard this year despite a lot of really tough circumstances that have changed frequently,” Haggard said. “That’s been hard for me as a coach and they have done better at it than I have. They have really pulled together as a team and I have really enjoyed and appreciated the way both the girls and the boys have worked together in practice and in just encouraging each other.
“They are really each other’s biggest fans. I love that about them. It’s not just at the meets, it’s at the practices too. They just have been like that around each other all the time.”
That was evident at Tommy Schumpert Park. Alcoa’s runners cheered whenever one of their teammates crossed the finish line. They will have one more opportunity to support each other next week in Hendersonville.
“My teammates are everything to me,” Jaber said. “They are family, basically.”
A bittersweet occasion:Maryville junior Macguire Jones is returning to the Large Class state meet for the third straight season after finishing ninth Tuesday with a time of 17:22.
However, the celebration was bittersweet.
Jones’ twin sister and lifelong running mate, Andie-Marie Jones, couldn’t participate in the girls race because she was forced into quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing. She was the No. 2 runner in the state, according to Milesplit. Ben Kenner and Brady Boone also missed the region race because of contact tracing.
Both Maryville’s boys and girls teams finished fourth at the meet (the top three teams advanced to state). If the Rebels had Andie-Marie Jones, Kenner and Boone available, it is possible both teams would have qualified for the state tournament.
Instead, Macguire Jones will be Maryville’s only representative on Nov. 5.
Still, Maryville coach Landon Harris was proud of how this runners rallied around each other during a turbulent season.
“We have had an incredible season given all the adversity,” Harris said. “The kids trained well. Nearly the entire team, except for maybe a couple of individuals, had personal records.
“The team — as far as individuals and racing — had an incredible season in spite of having to deal with COVID. … We are going to congratulate Macguire Jones on an individual effort making it to state.”
Surprising finish:Sydnee Sims entered Tuesday’s race hoping to finish in the top 20.
The William Blount freshman surpassed even her own expectations, coming within 11 seconds of qualifying for the state meet, finishing 12th with a time of 21:07.
Despite the near miss, Sims was pleased with how she concluded her freshman year. She also knows she will have three more opportunities to reach state during her high school career.
“I’m very surprised I got as far up as I did,” Sims said. “Hopefully, I’ll do well next year … I’ll probably be more used to it and know a little bit more on how to work my body during long running.
Sims’ performance punctuated a successful season for William Blount. The boys finished seventh with a score of 204. The girls placed eighth with a 204.
“I love this whole group,” William Blount coach Jordan Conley said. “I’m very happy. There was a ton of improvement this year, even after a really crazy offseason that didn’t involve much running. I’m looking forward to having track season, having the summer back to sort of a normal where we can get back into it for next year. It’s looking good.”
Motivation for next season: Heritage junior Grace Adams posted the third-fastest time among the Blount County girl runners, finishing 18th with a time of 21:34.
Still, she was upset with her performance because she really wanted to advance to the state meet. Despite her disappointment, Adams elected to have a positive outlook after the region meet. She’s using Tuesday’s result as motivation for next season.
“I definitely didn’t do my best,” Adams said. “It was a course I hadn’t raced on before. There’s a lot of hills and things … but I am excited for next year.”
Heritage coach Kevin Green is certainly excited Adams is coming back next year. She is the glue of his team and will be an instrumental leader next season.
“She’s obviously one of our top gals,” Green said. “She’s a hard worker and has some natural talent. She has seen her times improve this year. She was hoping for a shot at state. … I think she is going to be more determined. I think she knows where she stands in the field, and I am confident she will work hard to try again next year.”
